2024 4-Star Edge Zina Umeozulu has placed Texas A&M among his Top 9 program list

The incoming Edge class in the 2024 recruiting cycle is just downright fun from a pure talent perspective, and Texas A&M remains squarely in the battle for five-star Colin Simmons. However, one prospect in the 2024 cycle, four-star Edge Zina Umeozulu, has recently stuck out after placing the Aggies in his final Top 9 program list late last week.

Out of Allen, Texas, Umeozulu is currently positioned as the 11th-ranked Edge and the 25th-ranked prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Standing at 6-4 and 210 pounds, Texas A&M DE coach Terry Price has been in constant contact as the incoming senior at Allen High School took an unofficial visit to College Station back in January; Umezulu has accumulated 89 tackles, nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles in his sophomore and junior season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Umezulu’s Top list includes three SEC programs, including Georgia, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Miami, SMU, and Texas A&M, as he will take consecutive official visits to Oklahoma (June 16) and Texas (June 23).

One fact that may come to be very important down the stretch, Zina’s brother is the University of Texas sophomore offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu. As we’ve seen with several recruits in years past, the family becomes the sole influence while mulling a collegiate-based decision. So look for the Aggies and head coach Jimbo Fisher to set up an OV campus visit later this summer.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Advertisement

More Football!

Texas A&M is reportedly one of five teams that voted in favor of a 9-game SEC schedule in 2024 2024 3-star DL TJ Lindsey places Texas A&M in his Top 10 program list Aggies severely disrespected in post spring FBS power rankings in the state of Texas

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire