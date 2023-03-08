2023 scouting combine standouts, Carr to Saints, Lamar's non-exclusive franchise tag & Giants keep Jones & Barkley

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

The 2023 NFL scouting combine is only a couple days in the rear view mirror, yet with this weeks news stories as the franchise tag deadline hit on Tuesday afternoon, it feels like it may have been three months ago. Nevertheless, Matt Harmon is joined by NFL.com draft expert, our old friend Eric Edholm!

Matt opens the show discussing the New York Giants signing QB Daniel Jones to a long-term extension while placing the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. Then Matt & Eric discuss former Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr signing with the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks extending QB Geno Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley's reinstatement & a pair of RBs receiving the franchise tag in Dallas' Tony Pollard and Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs.

Later in the show, Eric delivers all of his thoughts from last week's scouting combine, including breakdowns of the four top QBs (Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson & Will Levis), and two most coveted RBs (Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs).

In the middle of their combine discussion, the guys react live to the news that Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has received the non-exclusive franchise tag and now may seek a deal with any of the other franchises in the league.

Closing out the episode, Matt and Eric discuss a trio of WRs (Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison and Quentin Johnson) and Eric shouts out all of the TEs who could be of value to fantasy managers down the line coming out of this year's rookie class.

University of Texas RB Bijan Robinson participates in drills during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. (Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

0:25 New York Giants extend Daniel Jones and place franchise tag on Saquon Barkley

7:15 Derek Carr signs with New Orleans Saints

12:50 Geno Smith stays in Seattle for three more years

17:10 Calvin Ridley reinstated with Jacksonville Jaguars

20:30 Cowboys Tony Pollard & Raiders Josh Jacobs receive franchise tag

24:40 Combine QBs: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson & Will Levis

Story continues

53:35 Combine RBs: Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs

1:04:25 Lamar Jackson receives non-exclusive franchise tag from Baltimore Ravens

1:10:05 Combine WRs & TEs: Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison and Quentin Johnson

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts