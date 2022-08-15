2023 Safety Kylin Jackson commits to LSU; What this means for the Aggies

Well, as we have seen multiple times in the last two months, the Texas A&M 2023 recruiting class has taken some bumps and bruises, losing a number of in-state and regional recruits to the likes of rivals Texas and LSU.

Today, one of the top safety prospects in the 2023 class, Zachary, Lousiana native Kylin Jackson, chose to stay home, committing to LSU over the Aggies.

It’s never a surprise when LSU keeps their recruits in-state, but with the recent success of Jimbo Fisher and co. in securing some of the best position players on offense and defense in the last two recruiting classes from the Bayou state, this one stings a bit. The question now is who the Aggies need to shift their recruiting focus to for the upcoming fall months, especially with the season only three short weeks away. Throwing in the recent decommitment of cornerback Bravion Rogers, the Aggies are thin at defensive back, with only corner Jayvon Thomas remaining in their 2023 class. Who does this writer think those names need to be? That would be cornerback Javien Toviano, and current Notre Dame commit, safety Peyton Bowen.

Javien Toviano is going into his senior season at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, where during his junor season, he was named a Texas 8-6A first-team all-district selection, while recording 26 tackles, 3 pass breakups and and 1 interception on defense, while rushing for 415 yards and 8 touchdowns on offense. After makin four visits to College Station in the last year, his last visit was on April 9th. In a recent interview with Aggie Scoop from On3, Toviano stated,

“With Texas A&M, I feel like I can just go up there on weekends and just hangout. That’s how homey it feels. And of course, Coach Rushing, Coach Fisher, and Coach Durkin, all those guys are great. Being so close, and just the culture they have. I think it’s awesome there.”

Peyton Bowen is entering his senior season at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, and is currenrly committed to Notre Dame, and was a recent attentendee at the Aggies recruiting pool party on July 30th. As one of the most athletic and dispruptive safety prospects in the class, Bowen is coming off of a 2021 junior season where he tallyed 59 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and 6 interpections on the season, rising up the recruting ranks as the 5th ranked safety in the class. In another recent interview with On3 regarding his latest visit to Texas A&M, and what appeals to him the most, Bowen stated,

“I really like the relationship with Durkin and the whole recruiting staff. And the education too, that really good, and the alumni base is strong.

On his latest conversation with Jimbo Fisher:

“He tells me that they’re going to take care of me and that they have everything I will need. He also tells me that they’re low at the position and he needs me.”

The Aggies 2022 schedule is composed of three straight weeks at Kyle Field, which gives the recruiting staff ample opportunity to invite Toviano and and Bowen to multiple games, and keep the communication channels open during the season.

