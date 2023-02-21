2023 NFL Draft quarterback class breakdown and Houston Texans offseason preview

Host Charles McDonald is joined first by the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Alexander to recap the latest news around the NFL (Eric Bieniemy to the Commanders, Daniel Jones' contract and more) before diving into the Houston Texans and what moves we can expect from new head coach Demeco Ryans this offseason. Later, Charles is joined by the Athletic's Nate Tice to do a deep dive on the top four quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2:55 - News lightning round: Eric Bieniemy hired as Washington Commanders Offensive Coordinator & Assistant Head Coach, Vic Fangio hired as Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator, Rex Ryan returns? And Daniel Jones' latest contract rumors.

13:40 - Who will the Texans draft at #2 overall? Will they definitely pick a quarterback?

20:35 - What can we expect from the Texans this offseason?

33:00 - 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Bryce Young

36:50 - 2023 NFL Draft Profile: CJ Stroud

42:10 - 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Anthony Richardson

47:20 - 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Will Levis

Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis will all expect to be taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor