2023 NFL Draft order: Where Patriots would pick after Week 13

The 2022 New England Patriots are at a tipping point.

After Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots are an even 6-6 and sit one game out of a playoff spot as the AFC's eighth seed. If New England wins at least three of its final five games, a postseason berth would be likely.

But with a difficult schedule ahead -- road matchups with the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders, home games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins and a season finale on the road against the Buffalo Bills -- it's also very possible the Patriots flame out.

In fact, the analytics website FiveThirtyEight gives the Patriots just a 25 percent chance of reaching the postseason. For teams that don't reach the playoffs, the next-best thing is a high draft pick. So, where does Bill Belichick's team stand in that department?

The Patriots would own the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the season ended today, per Tankathon.com. Here's the full draft order of teams currently projected to miss the playoffs, via Tankathon:

New England found its (potential) quarterback of the future in Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 draft, so there's value to be had in the middle of the first round. In fact, four of the past six players taken at No. 17 overall have been Pro Bowlers -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2020), Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James (2018), Washington Commanders defensive end Jonathan Allen (2017) and Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal.

The Patriots also found success at No. 17 in 2011 when they drafted offensive tackle Nate Solder, who won two Super Bowls over seven seasons in New England.

That said, the Patriots would be in the "no-man's land" of teams that missed the playoffs but didn't land a top-10 pick. There are four teams at 5-7 while the Los Angeles Chargers sit at 6-6, so New England theoretically could vault as high as No. 12 if its season goes sideways down the stretch. A top-10 pick seems very unlikely, though.

Again, the postseason is very much in play for the Patriots, so you could argue 2023 draft talk is premature. But unless the team drastically improves down the stretch, it might be time to start looking ahead to next spring.