2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers set to make the first overall selection after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. After a disappointing last season which included the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, new hire Frank Reich looks to jumpstart the Panther’s rebuild. With the most logical choice at first overall being quarterback, Reich and the Panthers organization look at the top choices of the draft: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson look promising.

While it is almost certain that the Carolina Panthers will choose one of the above listed quarterbacks, other top prospects in this years draft include: Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr, Illinois’s Devon Witherspoon, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

This year’s draft will be held in Kansas City’s famous Union Station. The 2023 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 27 before Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 28 and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 29. Below are all 259 picks and traded selections in all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks (denoted with an asterisk *). Check out additional 2023 NFL Draft coverage including analysis, and more here.

2023 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

1. Carolina Panthers from Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks from Denver Broncos

6. Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears from Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles from New Orleans Saints

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans from Cleveland Browns

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

Round 1 Pick 21 – Choice Forfeited (Miami Dolphins)

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints from San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers from Chicago Bears

33. Houston Texans

34. Arizona Cardinals

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks from Denver Broncos

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Tennessee Titans

42. Cleveland Browns

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears from Baltimore Ravens

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions from Minnesota Vikings

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears from Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Denver Broncos from Indianapolis Colts

68. Denver Broncos

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. Las Vegas Raiders

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Tennessee Titans

73. Houston Texans from Cleveland Browns

74. New York Jets

75. Atlanta Falcons

76. New England Patriots from Carolina Panthers

77. Miami Dolphins from New England Patriots

78. Green Bay Packers

79. Indianapolis Colts from Washington Commanders

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Detroit Lions

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Seattle Seahawks

84. Miami Dolphins

85. Los Angeles Chargers

86. Baltimore Ravens

87. Minnesota Vikings

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. New York Giants

90. Dallas Cowboys

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Cincinnati Bengals

93. Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers

94. Philadelphia Eagles

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Arizona Cardinals *

97. Washington Commanders *

98. Cleveland Browns *

99. San Francisco 49ers *

100. New York Giants from Kansas City Chiefs *

101. San Francisco 49ers *

102. San Francisco 49ers *

Round 4

103. Chicago Bears

104. Houston Texans

105. Arizona Cardinals

106. Indianapolis Colts

107. New England Patriots from Los Angeles Rams

108. Denver Broncos

109. Las Vegas Raiders

110. Atlanta Falcons from Tennessee Titans

111. Cleveland Browns

112. New York Jets

113. Atlanta Falcons

114. Carolina Panthers

115. New Orleans Saints

116. Green Bay Packers

117. New England Patriots

118. Washington Commanders

119. Minnesota Vikings from Detroit Lions

120. Pittsburgh Steelers

121. Jacksonville Jaguars from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

122. Kansas City Chiefs from Miami Dolphins

123. Seattle Seahawks

124. Baltimore Ravens

125. Los Angeles Chargers

126. Cleveland Browns from Minnesota Vikings

127. Jacksonville Jaguars

128. New York Giants

129. Dallas Cowboys

130. Buffalo Bills

131. Cincinnati Bengals

132. Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers

133. Chicago Bears from Philadelphia Eagles

134. Kansas City Chiefs

135. New England Patriots *

Round 5

136. Chicago Bears

Round 5 Pick 2 – Choice Forfeited (Houston Texans)

137. Buffalo Bills from Arizona Cardinals

138. Indianapolis Colts

139. Denver Broncos

140. Cleveland Browns from Los Angeles Rams

141. Las Vegas Raiders

142. Cleveland Browns

143. New York Jets

144. Las Vegas Raiders from Atlanta Falcons

145. Carolina Panthers

146. New Orleans Saints

147. Tennessee Titans

148. Chicago Bears from New England Patriots from Baltimore Ravens

149. Green Bay Packers

150. Washington Commanders

151. Seattle Seahawks from Pittsburgh Steelers

152. Detroit Lions

153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

154. Seattle Seahawks

155. San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins

156. Los Angeles Chargers

157. Baltimore Ravens

158. Minnesota Vikings

159. Atlanta Falcons from Jacksonville Jaguars

160. New York Giants

161. Dallas Cowboys

162. Indianapolis Colts from Buffalo Bills

163. Cincinnati Bengals

164. San Francisco 49ers

165. New Orleans Saints from Philadelphia Eagles

166. Kansas City Chiefs

167. Los Angeles Rams *

168. Arizona Cardinals *

169. Dallas Cowboys *

170. Green Bay Packers *

171. Los Angeles Rams *

172. New York Giants *

173. San Francisco 49ers *

174. Las Vegas Raiders *

175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers *

176. Dallas Cowboys *

177. Los Angeles Rams *

Round 6

178. Kansas City Chiefs from Chicago Bears from Miami Dolphins

179. Houston Texans

180. Arizona Cardinals

181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Indianapolis Colts

182. Los Angeles Rams

183. Detroit Lions from Denver Broncos

184. New England Patriots from Las Vegas Raiders

185. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Jets

186. Tennessee Titans from Atlanta Falcons

187. New England Patriots from Carolina Panthers

188. Houston Texans from New Orleans Saints

189. Los Angeles Rams from Tennessee Titans

190. Cleveland Browns

191. Los Angeles Rams from Green Bay Packers

192. New England Patriots

193. Washington Commanders

194. Detroit Lions

195. Denver Broncos from Pittsburgh Steelers

196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

197. Miami Dolphins

198. Seattle Seahawks

199. Baltimore Ravens

200. Los Angeles Chargers

201. Houston Texans from Minnesota Vikings

202. Jacksonville Jaguars

203. Houston Texans from New York Giants

204. Las Vegas Raiders from Dallas Cowboys

205. Buffalo Bills

206. Cincinnati Bengals

207. New York Jets from San Francisco 49ers from Houston Texans

208. Jacksonville Jaguars from Philadelphia Eagles

209. New York Giants from Kansas City Chiefs

210. New England Patriots *

211. Minnesota Vikings *

212. Dallas Cowboys *

213. Arizona Cardinals *

214. Las Vegas Raiders *

215. Washington Commanders *

216. San Francisco 49ers *

217. Kansas City Chiefs *

Round 7

218. Chicago Bears

219. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from Minnesota Vikings

220. Las Vegas Raiders from Arizona Cardinals

221. Indianapolis Colts

222. San Francisco 49ers from Denver Broncos

223. Los Angeles Rams

224. Atlanta Falcons from Las Vegas Raiders

225. Atlanta Falcons

226. Jacksonville Jaguars from Carolina Panthers

227. New Orleans Saints

228. Tennessee Titans

229. Cleveland Browns

230. Tampa Bay Buccaneers from New York Jets

231. Las Vegas Raiders from New England Patriots

232. Green Bay Packers

233. Washington Commanders

234. Pittsburgh Steelers

235. Green Bay Packers from Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams

236. Indianapolis Colts from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

237. Seattle Seahawks

238. Miami Dolphins

239. Los Angeles Chargers

240. New York Giants from Baltimore Ravens

241. Pittsburgh Steelers from Minnesota Vikings from Denver Broncos

242. Green Bay Packers from Jacksonville Jaguars

243. New York Giants

244. Dallas Cowboys

245. Atlanta Falcons from Buffalo Bills

246. Cincinnati Bengals

247. San Francisco 49ers

248. Philadelphia Eagles

249. Kansas City Chiefs

250. Kansas City Chiefs *

251. Los Angeles Rams *

252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers *

253. San Francisco 49ers *

254. New York Giants *

255. San Francisco 49ers *

256. Green Bay Packers *

257. New Orleans Saints *

258. Chicago Bears *

259. Houston Texans *

