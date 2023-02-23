2023 NFL Combine Preview: top players you need to watch at each position

Charles McDonald
·NFL columnist
·2 min read

Charles McDonald is joined by Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen to discuss the latest NFL news before diving in to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which starts next week in Indianapolis. Charles and Derrik go through the top players to watch at each position and how next week could shake up the draft board for some of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1:50 - Tennessee Titans released longtime tackle Taylor Lewan, along with WR Robert Woods, K Randy Bullock and LB Zach Cunningham. Charles and Derrik agree this signals the start of a rebuild in Tennessee.

4:50 - New coordinator hires: Indianapolis Colts hire OC Jim Bob Cooter and Denver Broncos hire DC Vance Joseph. The hosts are a little confused about the Cooter hire, but Vance Joseph should be able to take full advantage of a talented Denver defense.

12:15 - Combine Preview: Quarterbacks: Anthony Richardson could have one of the best Combine workouts by a QB ever. Bryce Young will look to prove he has the necessary size to take NFL hits.

19:00 - Wide Receivers: Jalin Hyatt, AT Perry, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zay Flowers

26:30 - Running Backs: Bijan Robinson might be the best overall player in the entire class. Tyjae Sharp and Devon Achane also look to impress.

31:25 - Tight Ends: Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid and Luke Musgrave

35:25 - Offensive Line: O'Cyrus Torrance, Broderick Jones, Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones

38:40 - Defensive Line: Jalen Carter, Mazi Smith, Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, Tyree Wilson and Will Anderson round out a strong draft class along the defensive line.

48:55 - Linebackers: Drew Sanders, Henry To'oTo'o and Trenton Simpson

51:25 - Cornerbacks: Charles loves Georgia's Kelee Ringo, while Derrik loves Oregon's Christian Gonzalez

53:30 - Safeties: Alabama's Brian Branch and Jordan Battle and Georgia's Christopher Smith. Derrik thinks Kei'Trel Clark from Louisville is a good sleeper to watch.

