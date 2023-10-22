2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell are in the Championship 4

Christopher Bell vaulted himself from the wrong side of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs cut line to a guaranteed spot in the Championship 4 by winning the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami on Sunday afternoon. Bell struggled for much of the race but late car tweaks and chaos in front of him allowed him to take the win and race for the title for the second straight season.

1. Christopher Bell* – 4,110 (-)

2. Kyle Larson* – 4084 (-)

3. William Byron – 4,126 (+30)

4. Ryan Blaney – 4,106 (+10)

_________________________________ Cut line

5. Tyler Reddick – 4,096 (-10)

6. Martin Truex Jr. – 4089 (-17)

7. Denny Hamlin – 4089 (-17)

8. Chris Buescher – 4,063 (-43)

*-Clinched entry into Championship 4

NASCAR Cup Series remaining schedule

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8

Xfinity 500

Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Christopher Bell

CHAMPIONSHIP 4

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Joey Logano