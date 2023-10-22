2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell are in the Championship 4
Christopher Bell vaulted himself from the wrong side of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs cut line to a guaranteed spot in the Championship 4 by winning the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami on Sunday afternoon. Bell struggled for much of the race but late car tweaks and chaos in front of him allowed him to take the win and race for the title for the second straight season.
1. Christopher Bell* – 4,110 (-)
2. Kyle Larson* – 4084 (-)
3. William Byron – 4,126 (+30)
4. Ryan Blaney – 4,106 (+10)
_________________________________ Cut line
5. Tyler Reddick – 4,096 (-10)
6. Martin Truex Jr. – 4089 (-17)
7. Denny Hamlin – 4089 (-17)
8. Chris Buescher – 4,063 (-43)
*-Clinched entry into Championship 4
NASCAR Cup Series remaining schedule
PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8
Xfinity 500
Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia
Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Christopher Bell
CHAMPIONSHIP 4
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona
Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Joey Logano