2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings: Championship 4 is set

Ryan Blaney didn’t have to win at Martinsville on Sunday to advance to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, but he didn’t want to leave any doubt. Blaney was dominant throughout the Xfinity 500, leading 145 laps, finishing second in Stage 1 and winning Stage 2 and the race to lock himself into the Phoenix title chase. William Byron claimed the final spot based on points, finishing 14th at Martinsville.

1. Christopher Bell

2. Kyle Larson

3. Ryan Blaney

4. William Byron

NASCAR Cup Series remaining schedule

CHAMPIONSHIP 4

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Joey Logano