2023 Heisman Trophy finalists announced, with three of four being quarterbacks

The ceremony for the Heisman Memorial Trophy is going to be a quarterback party once again.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. were named finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday.

The Heisman Trophy is "annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the United States, whose performance epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work."

The winner will be announced during a live telecast Saturday from Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The award presentation ceremony invitee list is capped at four finalists. This century, 19 of the 22 Heismans awarded have gone to quarterbacks, including last year when Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams won. Each of the quarterback finalists in 2023 has played at least five seasons and are transfers from previous schools.

The 2023 vote figures to be closer than in previous years and might challenge the 2009 results when Alabama’s Mark Ingram beat Stanford’s Toby Gerhart by just 28 votes.

Who are the Heisman finalists?

Jayden Daniels, senior quarterback, LSU

San Bernardino, California

6-4, 210

2023 stats: 72.2%, 3,812 yards, 40 TD, 4 INT; 1,134 rushing yards, 10 TD

Daniels, who spent his first three seasons at Arizona State, became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 yards and rush for over 200 yards in a single game, accomplishing the feat against Florida. Daniels leads the nation in quarterback rating and yards per passing attempt and is seeking to become LSU’s first Heisman winner since Joe Burrow won in 2019.

---

Marvin Harrison Jr., junior wide receiver, Ohio State

Philadelphia

6-4, 205

2023 stats: 67 receptions, 1,211 yards (18.1 average per catch), 15 total touchdowns (14 receiving, 1 rushing)

Harrison, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, is a Bilentikoff Award finalist for the second season in a row. Harrison led the Big Ten in receiving yards, yards per reception, and touchdown catches. Harrison is seeking to become Ohio State's first Heisman winner since Troy Smith won it in 2006.

---

Bo Nix, senior quarterback, Oregon

Pinson, Alabama

6-2, 217

2023 stats: 77.2%, 4,145 yards, 40 TD, 3 INT; 228 rushing yards, 6 TD

Nix, in his second season after transferring from Auburn, had an outstanding 2023 for the Ducks, leading the nation in completions, and completion percentage, while tied for the lead in touchdown passes with Daniels. In his last five games, Nix threw 19 touchdowns with only two interceptions, leading Oregon to the Pac-12 title game. Oregon’s last Heisman winner was Marcus Mariota in 2014.

---

Michael Penix, Jr., senior quarterback, Washington

Tampa, Florida

6-3, 213

2023 stats: 65.7%, 4,218 yards, 33 TD, 9 INT

Another impact transfer, Penix, Jr., who bolted Indiana for Seattle in 2022, helped the Huskies complete an undefeated regular season with a victory over Oregon in the Pac-12 championship. Penix, who finished eighth in the Heisman voting last year, led the nation in passing yards and passing yards per game while throwing 33 touchdowns. No Washington player has ever won the Heisman and the last top-10 vote-getter was Jake Browning, who finished sixth in 2016.

When is the Heisman winner announced?

Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN

Who is favored to win the Heisman Trophy?

Odds information provided by BetMGM.

Bo Nix, Oregon (-185)

Jayden Daniels, LSU (+140)

Michael Penix Jr., Washington (+1600)

Carson Beck, Georgia (+15000)

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (+15000)

Jalen Milroe, Alabama (+15000)

