2023 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 40 second basemen

There's an interesting aspect to the second base position in fantasy baseball once again this season. It's an aspect that sets it apart from most, if not all, the other positions drafters have to fill when they're on the clock.

You see, a lot of the bigger names and more valuable fantasy assets at second base also have eligibility at one more position — and at times even more than one. Take our consensus top-ranked second baseman for 2023, Los Angeles Dodgers star, Mookie Betts.

We all know Betts primarily plays in the outfield for the Dodgers, where he can put that cannon of an arm and athleticism to work. Right under Betts in the rankings is the Texas Rangers' big-ticket 2022 signing, Marcus Semien — who also qualifies at shortstop. Andres Gimenez, a budding star for the Cleveland Guardians, also qualifies at shortstop.

All of this is to say, there's a lot of value in selecting a top-ranked second baseman whom you don't have to keep stuck IN the 2B spot on your fantasy roster.

Of course, that's not to say that there also isn't value in getting a traditional, one-position second baseman in 2023 either. Jose Altuve (still getting it done at age 32) and Ozzie Albies represent elite options up the middle. Both of them only play at 2B, but can't say you're really at a loss with either of them if you draft them, can you?

Ozzie Albies is one of the top single-position second basemen in fantasy. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Second base might be one of the weaker positions in fantasy if we're going by star power alone, but like all the others, there's value to be found.

Whatever route you take to draft your second basemen in 2023, our positional rankings can help you make the best choice possible throughout the process. Check them out below:

