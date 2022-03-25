2022 West Virginia Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

West Virginia football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the West Virginia schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

2022 West Virginia Football Schedule

Sept 1 at Pitt

Sept 10 Kansas

Sept 17 Towson

Sept 24 at Virginia Tech

Oct 1 at Texas

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 13 Baylor

Oct 22 at Texas Tech

Oct 29 TCU

Nov 5 at Iowa State

Nov 12 Oklahoma

Nov 19 Kansas State

Nov 26 at Oklahoma State

West Virginia Football Schedule: Who do the Mountaineers have to play on the road?

The Mountaineers have to deal with three road games in the first five games, but the Big 12 season kicks off in Morgantown against Kansas – that’s not necessarily a plus since you’d like to save your home games for tougher teams.

Fortunately, they get five conference home games and four on the road without having to deal with two Big 12 away games in a row.

Texas is on the road along with Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State, but Oklahoma is at home.

West Virginia Football Schedule What To Know: It's going to be a fight

There won’t be any problems against Towson, and Kansas shouldn’t be an issue, but playing two non-conference games against Pitt and Virginia Tech on the road is a big problem.

Considering the home games in the second half of the season are against Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma, and Kansas State, there aren’t a ton of sure things.

So …

West Virginia Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

The Mountaineers have to somehow come up with at least two upset road wins to be assured of a bowl season.

They’ll be fine, and the defense should be solid, but they’ll likely be road dogs against Pitt, Virginia Tech, Texas, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State. They’ll come up with at least one win in that bunch, but they’re not going to be perfect at home.

At least splitting those non-conference dates against the Panthers and Hokies is a must.

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

Story continues

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1