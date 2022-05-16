2022 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Craig Ranch

The first-place check at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, the final tune-up for the PGA Championship, is good for $1,638,000. Not a bad way to ease into the second men’s major championship of the season.

K.H. Lee, 30, became the first player to defend his title at the tournament Nelson since Tom Watson in 1978-1980 and joined exclusive company with a couple other Hall of Famers: Sam Snead in 1957-58 and Jack Nicklaus in 1970-71 are the only other past champions to do so.

Jordan Spieth, who posted all four rounds in the 60s in the event for the first time, finished solo second.

“I love playing at home, I would love to win it some day,” Spieth said. “I had a good chance here, I don’t think I ever really had the lead on my own, I think I had a putt to maybe get the lead on my own on 10. But it would be nice to close one out.”

AT&T Byron Nelson prize money