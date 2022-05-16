2022 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Craig Ranch
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Byron NelsonAmerican golfer
The first-place check at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, the final tune-up for the PGA Championship, is good for $1,638,000. Not a bad way to ease into the second men’s major championship of the season.
K.H. Lee, 30, became the first player to defend his title at the tournament Nelson since Tom Watson in 1978-1980 and joined exclusive company with a couple other Hall of Famers: Sam Snead in 1957-58 and Jack Nicklaus in 1970-71 are the only other past champions to do so.
Jordan Spieth, who posted all four rounds in the 60s in the event for the first time, finished solo second.
“I love playing at home, I would love to win it some day,” Spieth said. “I had a good chance here, I don’t think I ever really had the lead on my own, I think I had a putt to maybe get the lead on my own on 10. But it would be nice to close one out.”
Check out the full list of money below.
AT&T Byron Nelson: Full leaderboard | PGA Tour all-time money list
AT&T Byron Nelson prize money
Pos
Player
Score
Winnings
1
-26
$1,638,000
2
-25
$991,900
T3
-24
$536,900
T3
-24
$536,900
T5
-23
$336,700
T5
-23
$336,700
T5
-23
$336,700
8
-22
$284,375
T9
-21
$247,975
T9
-21
$247,975
T9
-21
$247,975
T12
-20
$193,375
T12
-20
$193,375
T12
-20
$193,375
T15
-19
$161,525
T15
-19
$161,525
T17
-18
$116,708
T17
-18
$116,708
T17
-18
$116,708
T17
-18
$116,708
T17
-18
$116,708
T17
-18
$116,708
T17
-18
$116,708
T17
-18
$116,708
T25
-17
$68,445
T25
-17
$68,445
T25
-17
$68,445
T25
-17
$68,445
T25
-17
$68,445
T25
-17
$68,445
T25
-17
$68,445
T32
-16
$50,808
T32
-16
$50,808
T32
-16
$50,808
T32
-16
$50,808
T32
-16
$50,808
T32
-16
$50,808
T38
-15
$36,855
T38
-15
$36,855
T38
-15
$36,855
T38
-15
$36,855
T38
-15
$36,855
T38
-15
$36,855
T38
-15
$36,855
T38
-15
$36,855
T46
-14
$25,680
T46
-14
$25,680
T46
-14
$25,680
T46
-14
$25,680
T46
-14
$25,680
T51
-13
$21,635
T51
-13
$21,635
T51
-13
$21,635
T51
-13
$21,635
T51
-13
$21,635
T51
-13
$21,635
T51
-13
$21,635
T51
-13
$21,635
T59
-12
$20,202
T59
-12
$20,202
T59
-12
$20,202
T59
-12
$20,202
T59
-12
$20,202
T59
-12
$20,202
T65
-11
$19,292
T65
-11
$19,292
T65
-11
$19,292
T65
-11
$19,292
T69
-10
$18,564
T69
-10
$18,564
T69
-10
$18,564
T69
-10
$18,564
T73
-9
$17,927
T73
-9
$17,927
T73
-9
$17,927
T76
-8
$17,381
T76
-8
$17,381
T76
-8
$17,381
T79
-7
$16,926
T79
-7
$16,926
T81
-6
$16,562
T81
-6
$16,562
T83
-4
$16,198
T83
-4
$16,198