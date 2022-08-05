2022 Penn State football: Nittany Lions’ tight ends preview
The passing game has really allowed for Penn State to showcase it’s receiving talent. In recent memory we have seen Pat Freiermuth and Mike Gesicki who have turned State College success into NFL success.
The talent in the tight end room this year has some NFL-level talent in it as well. Players like Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange are already getting media attention being named to the John Mackey Award watchlist. Both men are expected to bring big time blocking and receiving to the Penn State offense with their own unique skillsets.
The room itself has a nice mix of young and old players in it. Coach James Franklin has shown an affinity to give the NFL talent at all positions and because of that he is now aware he has to have deep rosters at skill positions.
Theo Johnson, Sophomore, 6-foot-6, 260 pounds
Brenton Strange, Redshirt Junior, 6-foot-3, 246 pounds
Khalil Dinkins, Redshirt Freshman, 6-foot-4, 234 pounds
Tyler Warren, Sophomore, 6-foot-6, 250 pounds
Jerry Cross, Freshman, 6-foot-5, 256 pounds
Grayson Kline, Redshirt Senior, 6-foot-5, 254 pounds
