2022 NFL mock draft: Final 1st-round projections

After months of breaking down film, assessing team needs, compiling testing scores and more, it’s time for one final stab at projecting the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

It’s still anybody’s guess how the top of this year’s draft plays out, but here’s my best guess:

*denotes projected trade

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

2. Detroit Lions | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

3. Houston Texans | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

4. New York Jets | North Carolina State OL Ickey Ekwonu

5. New York Giants | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

6. Carolina Panthers | Alabama OT Evan Neal

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

8. Atlanta Falcons | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from DEN via SEA)* | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

11. Washington Football Team | USC WR Drake London

12. Minnesota Vikings | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CLE via HOU)* | Liberty QB Malik Willis

14. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

15. Seattle Seahawks (from MIA via PHI)* | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

16. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

20. Houston Texans (from PIT)* | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

21. New England Patriots | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

23. Arizona Cardinals | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

24. Dallas Cowboys | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

25. Buffalo Bills | Iowa State RB Breece Hall

26. Tennessee Titans | Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

28. Green Bay Packers | Georgia LB Quay Walker

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA) | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

30. Seattle Seahawks (from KC)* | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Michigan DB Dax Hill

1