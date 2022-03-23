2022 NFL draft scouting report: Liberty QB Malik Willis
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Malik WillisAmerican football quarterback
Liberty QB Malik Willis
6-foot 1/2
219 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
6.26 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
Unicorn playmaker with a rocket arm and tackle-breaking run ability, but he's somewhat unrefined and will face ups and downs early on.
The skinny
A 3-star Rivals recruit as an "athlete" in the Class of 2017, Willis signed with Auburn and saw action in seven games, completing 6 of 7 passes (85.7%) for 45 yards with one TD, also running 16 times for 221 yards and another score. As a sophomore, he completed 5 of 7 passes for 24 yards and ran 12 times for 88 yards and one TD. After losing his bid to win the Tigers' starting QB job in the spring of 2019, Willis transferred to Liberty and sat out that season. In 2020, he won the Flames' QB job and led the team to a 9-1 record as a starter, completing 170 of 265 passes (64.2%) for 2,250 yards, 20 TDs and six INTs, rushing 141 times for 944 yard and 14 TDs. As a redshirt senior, Willis completed 207 of 339 passes (61.1%) for 2,857 yards, 27 TDs and 12 INTs, also rushing for 878 yards and 13 TDs on 197 carries and catching a 13-yard pass in 13 games. Willis attended the Senior Bowl.
Upside
Explosive athlete with a power-RB type of build
Unusual combination of athletic traits — a true dual-threat QB
Able to withstand hits as a runner, as well as juke defenders and break tackles
Enough juice to turn the corner vs. NFL ends and some linebackers
Nuclear-grade arm talent — easily can air it out 60-plus yards or thread it on a line
Only Senior Bowl QB whose passes truly cut through heavy practice rain and wind
Able to throw from variety of arm angles and platforms
Ability to summon magic in his game — lots of "wow" plays on tape
Defenses must account for every blade of grass when he's on the field
Pretty quick release throwing hot vs. blitz or on RPOs
Lack of height didn't lead to many batted balls at line (seven in 615 career attempts)
Asked to carry the load on an undertalented team — go-to receiver was redshirt freshman
Played behind shoddy OL, and not all his sacks were on him
Some turnovers came when you don't mind him taking the risk — played to win
Cut way back on fumbles — three in 2021, compared to 17 in 2020
Rarely was hemmed in as a runner last two seasons — averaged 8.4 ypc in career (taking out sacks)
Offers good sub-package possibilities while he's preparing to start
Teammates gravitate toward his personality, leadership style
Eminently coachable and has made tangible strides last few years
Physically and mentally tough
Downside
Well below preferred threshold for height
Didn't run 40-yard dash or perform other combine testing drills
His body has taken a beating the past two seasons
Operated in offense with heavy predetermined reads, half-field reads
Takes way too many sacks — one on every nine dropbacks last season
Hangs onto the ball too long — average time in pocket last season was whopping 3.33 seconds
Must learn to climb the pocket, and not just default to being a runner
Pocket footwork can be sloppy and wild, even with improvements
Touch, accuracy and placement all need improvements
Too many passes thrown in harm's way
Tends to stare down targets — NFL safeties will feast on this
Not effective dissecting the middle of the field
Turnovers tended to come in bunches
Racked up huge production vs. lower-level teams, fared less well vs. Power-5 competition
Will need time to percolate before he's ready to start
Team that drafts him must be willing to embrace schoolyard play style
Best-suited destination
In a perfect world, Willis will land with a team that will not try to change Willis' play style, even if he needs to improve elements of his game, and must incorporate a designed QB run game into that offense. The first part can be achieved by watching and learning before he's ready to be unleashed. Physically speaking, Willis can handle the rigors of the NFL, but counting on him too early could lead to some wild variance in his play. That said, highly drafted quarterbacks rarely sit long, so finding that balance will be key. He has special traits but isn't yet close to being a finished product.
Did you know
Player comp
Expected draft range
We think Willis ends up a top-10 pick.