2022 NFL draft: Jets trade for extra first-round pick, land WR in new Draft Wire mock

The beginning of free agency went a long way in shaping the Jets’ plans for the 2022 NFL draft.

Joe Douglas addressed needs on both sides of the ball during the first week of free agency. There is still plenty of work to be done, though, and the draft is the best time for New York to fill its remaining holes.

Draft Wire’s latest mock draft has the Jets trading back into the tail end of the first round to get Zach Wilson a potentially dynamic weapon. New York’s two top 10 picks, meanwhile, are used on getting Wilson more protection and shoring up the secondary.

Let’s take a closer look at who Draft Wire has the Jets selecting next month.

Round 1, Pick 4: NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu

Ekwonu’s stock has skyrocketed to the point where some are now projecting him to be picked ahead of Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, who entered the offseason as the consensus top offensive lineman in this year’s draft. The Jets taking Ekwonu at No. 4 might seem like overkill given they just signed Laken Tomlinson. George Fant’s contract is up at the end of next season, though, and Mekhi Becton has not proven that he can stay healthy. Building a wall around Wilson in the pocket is still a priority for New York.

Round 1, Pick 10 (via SEA): LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner might be a better fit than Stingley Jr. in the Jets secondary, but he goes off the board to the Eagles at No. 9 in this mock. Stingley Jr. is the best consolation prize New York can ask for, as the LSU cornerback has elite potential if he can stay healthy. Stingley Jr. was a big reason why LSU won a national championship in 2019. He’s battled injuries the last two years, but still has coverage and ball skills that make him one of the best talents in this year’s draft.

Round 1, Pick 28 (via GB): Alabama WR Jameson Williams

The Jets use their second-round draft capital to trade back into the first round and land a wide receiver who likely wouldn’t be on the board at this point had he not suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game. Williams is one of the fastest receivers in this year’s draft. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands and is the kind of vertical threat New York currently lacks. This deal would be worth making.

