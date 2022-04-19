2022 NFL draft: Giants stock up, nab ‘Punt God’ in full 7-round mock

The 2022 NFL draft is just over a week away and the New York Giants’ likely approach is becoming clearer by the day. But there are many variables that will factor into their picks, including a desire to add capitol for next year.

Giants Wire put themselves in the shoes of general manager Joe Schoen but without the option of trading. We made all nine picks using The Draft Network’s “mock draft machine.”

The settings were default: TDN’s predictive board, seven rounds and fast speed. We chose only for the Giants.

Here are the results of the Giants Wire mock 3.0:

No. 5: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Evan Neal was already off the board, so the decision came down to Charles Cross or Ikem Ekwonu. In previous mocks, the Carolina Panthers were snagging an offensive tackle at No. 6, so the choice here was either take an OT or let Carolina decide which one the Giants ended up with. Given the Giants’ apparent love for Cross and his ability to bully grown men, he was the pick.

No. 7: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton is arguably the best prospect available in the 2022 NFL draft and given the Giants’ lack of depth at the position, it was impossible to pass him up. There may be some concerns about Hamilton’s straight-line speed, but we don’t put nearly as much stock into 40-yard dash times run in underwear as others do.

No. 36: EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

This pick is likely to cause some controversy on social media and in the comments section. David Ojabo tore his Achilles at the Michigan pro day in March and could very well miss the entire season. That’s also why he slid out of the first round and to the Giants at No. 36. Keep in mind, this is a rebuilding team with its sights set on 2023, not 2022.

No. 67: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Trey McBride is arguably the best all-around tight end available in the 2022 NFL draft and it just so happens that the Giants are in need. Given his remarkable versatility, McBride is an ideal fit for the Giants, a likely Day 1 starter and an impact player. There are few weaknesses to his game.

No. 81: RB James Cook, Georgia

The Giants have been sniffing around running backs for the last several weeks and it’s become apparent they intend to select on in the draft. In this simulation, New York misses out on Breece Hall and some of the other backs who are considered the top of the class, but they land Dalvin Cook’s brother, James Cook.

No. 112: LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska

JoJo Domann shouldn’t necessarily be called a linebacker. Or a safety. Or a cornerback. He’s basically a do-it-all player who excels in coverage but can also tackle well and rush the passer at times. He may be better suited for a zone scheme, but he can still provide value in a man system like Wink Martindale intends to implement. There will be plenty of places for Domann to play.

A linebacker who can cover should be music to the ears of Giants fans.

No. 147: WR Bo Melton, Rutgers

The Giants are likely to add a wide receiver in this draft, so why not the local man, Bo Melton? He’s a speedy, shifty and experienced player who was also voted a captain at Rutgers. He can provide some gadget options for the Giants on offense and serve as a quality return man on special teams — another area general manager Joe Schoen is working to improve.

No. 173: CB Jack Jones, Arizona State

Jack Jones is perhaps most well-known for his felony burglary charge in 2018 after he was arrested for robbing a Panda Express. He was also deemed academically ineligible at USC that same year, leading to his eventual move to Arizona State. And while at ASU, Jones found redemption. He cleaned his life up and continued to perform well on the field, and would be considered a prospect worthy of an earlier pick if not for the aforementioned transgressions. He is a risk on some level, but he’s a dominant man-coverage corner who would fit perfectly on Martindale’s defense.

No. 182: P Matt Araiza, San Diego State

That’s right. “The Punt God,” Matt Araiza. The Giants may have a ton of needs, but punter should not be overlooked. The team released Riley Dixon this offseason and currently have only Jamie Gillan on the roster. Araiza is perhaps one of the most talented punters to come along in more than a decade and his field-flipping ability would be valuable to any team. And considering the Giants are likely to punt often in 2022, he makes sense. With no seventh-round pick and Araiza likely to be drafted, it was now or never for this pick.

