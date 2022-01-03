2022 NFL draft first-round order: Jaguars, Lions enter Week 18 in contention for No. 1 pick

Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL draft after the events of Week 17.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions were on the wrong ends of 50-burgers on Sunday, and the two two-win teams will enter Week 18 in contention for the top overall pick in April's draft.

While the Jaguars host an Indianapolis Colts team that has yet to clinch a playoff berth, the Lions will host a Green Bay Packers team that already has secured home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

The draft order is determined by record and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.

The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seeding if the season ended today.

Trevor Lawrence reacts after being sacked during Sunday's 50-10 loss to the Patriots.

The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 2-14 (strength of schedule: .520)

2. Detroit Lions

Record: 2-13-1 (.522)

3. Houston Texans

Record: 4-12 (.486)

4. New York Jets

Record: 4-12 (.508)

5. New York Giants

Record: 4-12 (.547)

6. Carolina Panthers

Record: 5-11 (.492)

7. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks' record: 6-10 (.506)

8. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

Chicago Bears' record: 6-10 (.526)

9. Washington Football Team

Record: 6-10 (.551)

10. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 7-9 (.459)

11. Denver Broncos

Record: 7-9 (.465)

12. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 7-9 (.522)

13. Cleveland Browns

Record: 7-8 (.515)

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 7-7-1 (.529)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins' record: 8-8 (.457)

16. New Orleans Saints

Record: 8-8 (.520)

17. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 8-8 (.534)

18. Las Vegas Raiders

Record: 9-7 (.514)

Playoff teams (if season ended today)

Wild-card teams

19. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 9-7 (.447)

20. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)

San Francisco 49ers' record: 9-7 (.494)

21. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 9-7 (.508)

22. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)

Indianapolis Colts' record: 9-7 (.512)

23. New England Patriots

Record: 10-6 (.475)

24. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 11-5 (.492)

Division leaders

25. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 10-6 (.464)

26. Buffalo Bills

Record: 10-6 (.480)

27. Tennessee Titans

Record: 11-5 (.480)

28. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 11-5 (.488)

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 11-5 (.549)

30. Detroit Lions (from Rams)

Los Angeles Rams' record: 12-4 (.475)

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 12-4 (.484)

32. Green Bay Packers

Record: 13-3 (.488)

Teams without a first-round pick: Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

