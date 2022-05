2022 NCAA softball tournament: Schedule, bracket, game times, TV listings, past champions

The road to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City is mapped out. Here's a look at the NCAA softball tournament schedule and national seeds.

Defending national champion Oklahoma has been ranked No. 1 in the nation all season long and enters the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed and prohibitive favorite to win a sixth national title.

Florida State, last year's WCWS runner-up, is the No. 2 overall seed. The Seminoles are followed by No. 3 Virginia Tech, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Arizona State, No. 9 Northwestern, No. 10 Clemson, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Duke, No. 13 Washington, No. 14 Florida, No. 15 Missouri and No. 16 UCF.

Regional play begins Friday at the sites of the top 16 seeds. The top eight seeds will host super regionals on May 26-29 with the winners advancing to the Women's College World Series beginning June 2.

NCAA softball tournament regionals

All Times CDT (Double elimination; x-if necessary):

Norman Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Texas A&M 5, Minnesota 1

Game 2: No. 1 seed Oklahoma 14, Prairie View A&M 0

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Oklahoma 3, Texas A&M 2

Game 4: Minnesota 13, Prairie View A&M 1

Game 5: Texas A&M 10, Minnesota 7

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Oklahoma 20, Texas A&M 0 (OU advances)

Orlando (Fla.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Michigan 2, South Dakota State 1

Game 2: No. 16 seed UCF 6, Villanova 0

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: UCF 3, Michigan 2

Sunday, May 22

Game 4: South Dakota State 5, Villanova 4 (susp. from Saturday)

Game 5: Michigan vs. South Dakota State, 11 a.m.

Game 6: UCF vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 3:30 p.m.

Evanston (Ill.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: McNeese 11, Notre Dame 1

Game 2: No. 9 seed Northwestern 9, Oakland 2

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Northwestern 17, McNeese 3

Game 4: Notre Dame 16, Oakland 1

Game 5: McNeese 3, Notre Dame 1

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Northwestern vs. McNeese, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 5:30 p.m.

Tempe (Ariz.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: San Diego State 10, LSU 5

Game 2: No. 8 seed Arizona State 5, Cal State Fullerton 2

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Arizona State 11, San Diego State 8

Game 4: Cal State Fullerton 3, LSU 2

Game 5: San Diego State 8, Cal State Fullerton 5

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Arizona State vs. Call State Fullerton, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Loyola Marymount 4, Mississippi 2

Game 2: No. 5 seed UCLA 12, Grand Canyon 1

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: UCLA 7, Loyola Marymount 1

Game 4: Mississippi 9, Grand Canyon 5

Game 5: Mississippi 4, Loyola Marymount 2

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: UCLA vs. Mississippi, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.

Durham (N.C.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Liberty 2, Georgia 0

Game 2: No. 12 seed Duke 4, UMBC 0

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Duke 5, Liberty 0

Game 4: Georgia 6, UMBC 3

Game 5: Georgia 7, Liberty 2

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Duke vs. Georgia, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Texas 6, Weber State 0

Game 2: No. 13 seed Washington 9, Lehigh 2

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Texas 8, Washington 2

Game 4: Lehigh 5, Weber State 4

Game 5: Washington 6, Lehigh 1

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Texas vs. Washington, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 4 seed Arkansas 11, Princeton 0

Game 2: Oregon 10, Wichita State 2

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Arkansas 6, Oregon 2

Game 4: Wichita State 5, Princeton 4

Game 5: Oregon 8, Wichita State 1

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Arkansas vs. Oregon, 1 p.m. (SECN)

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 3:30 p.m.

Blacksburg (Va.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 3 seed Virginia Tech 4, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Game 2: Kentucky 15, Miami (Ohio) 1

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Kentucky 5, Virginia Tech 4

Game 4: Miami (Ohio) 4, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Game 5: Virginia Tech 5, Miami (Ohio) 4

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 1:30 p.m.

Gainesville (Fla.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Georgia Tech 2, Wisconsin 1

Game 2: No. 14 seed Florida 10, Canisius 1

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Florida 7, Georgia Tech 1

Game 4: Wisconsin 3, Canisius 0

Game 5: Wisconsin 7, Georgia Tech 6

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Florida vs. Wisconsin, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 1:30 p.m.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Oregon State 4, Ohio State 3

Game 2: No. 11 seed Tennessee 9, Campbell 1

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Tennessee 3, Oregon State 0

Game 4: Ohio State 10, Campbell 0

Game 5: Oregon State 5, Ohio State 1

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Tennessee vs. Oregon State, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 3:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 6 seed Alabama 3, Chattanooga 0

Game 2: Stanford 3, Murray State 1

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Stanford 6, Alabama 0

Game 4: Chattanooga 1, Murray State 0

Game 5: Alabama 6, Chattanooga 2

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Alabama 4, Stanford 0

Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 3:30 p.m.

Stillwater Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Nebraska 3, North Texas 0

Game 2: No. 7 seed Oklahoma State 12, Fordham 0

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Oklahoma State 7, Nebraska 4

Game 4: North Texas 5, Fordham 3

Game 5: North Texas 3, Nebraska 0

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Oklahoma State 2, North Texas 0 (OSU advances)

Clemson (S.C.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 10 seed Clemson 9, UNC Wilmington 0

Game 2: Auburn 4, Louisiana 3

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Clemson 1, Auburn 0

Game 4: Louisiana 3, UNC Wilmington 1

Game 5: Louisiana 4, Auburn 3

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Clemson 8, Louisiana 0 (Clemson advances)

Columbia (Mo.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 15 seed Missouri 3, Missouri State 1

Game 2: Arizona 8, Illinois 3

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Arizona 2, Missouri 0

Game 4: Missouri State 2, Illinois 0

Game 5: Missouri 2, Missouri State 0

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Arizona vs. Missouri, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 5:30 p.m.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: South Florida 4, Mississippi State 0

Game 2: No. 2 seed Florida State 8, Howard 0

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Florida State 8, South Florida 0

Game 4: Mississippi State 6, Howard 3

Game 5: Mississippi State 6, South Florida 0

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Florida State vs. Mississippi State, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Super Regionals

Schedule TBD from May 26-29

Women's College World Series

June 2-9/10 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City:

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: 11 a.m.

Game 2: 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: 6 p.m.

Game 4: 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Game 5: 6 p.m. (G1 loser vs. G2 loser)

Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (G3 loser vs. G4 loser)

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: 2 p.m. (G1 winner vs. G2 winner)

Game 8: 6 p.m. (G3 winner vs. G4 winner)

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: 2 p.m. (G5 winner vs. G7 loser)

Game 10: 6 p.m. (G6 winner vs. G8 loser)

Monday, June 6

Game 11: 11 a.m. (G7 winner vs. G9 winner)

Game 12 (if necessary): 1:30 p.m.

Game 13: 6 p.m. (G8 winner vs. G10 winner)

Game 14 (if necessary): 8:30 p.m.

WCWS finals

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9

Game 3 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m., June 10

Printable 2022 NCAA Softball Championship bracket

Previous NCAA softball champions

2021: Oklahoma (56-4)

2020: Canceled due to pandemic

2019: UCLA (56-6)

2018: Florida State (58-12)

2017: Oklahoma (61-9)

2016: Oklahoma (57-8)

2015: Florida (60-7)

2014: Florida (55-12)

2013: Oklahoma (57-4)

2012: Alabama (60-8)

2011: Arizona State (60-6)

2010: UCLA (50-14-1)

2009: Washington (51-12)

2008: Arizona State (66-5)

2007: Arizona (50-14-1)

2006: Arizona (54-11)

2005: Michigan (65-7)

2004: UCLA (47-9)

2003: UCLA (54-7)

2002: California (56-19)

2001: Arizona (65-4)

2000: Oklahoma (66-8)

1999: UCLA (63-6)

1998: Fresno State (52-11)

1997: Arizona State (61-5)

1996: Arizona (58-9)

1995: UCLA (50-6)

1994: Arizona (64-3)

1993: Arizona (44-8)

1992: UCLA (54-2)

1991: Arizona (56-16)

1990: UCLA (62-7)

1989: UCLA (48-4)

1988: UCLA (53-8)

1987: Texas A&M (56-8)

1986: Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)

1985: UCLA (41-9)

1984: UCLA (45-6-1)

1983: Texas A&M (41-11)

1982: UCLA (33-7-2)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

