2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #27, UNLV CB Nohl Williams

The young Rebels cornerback is the top-ranked UNLV athlete on this year’s preseason countdown of the Mountain West’s best.

An overlooked star.

Sometimes, it isn’t easy being a cornerback in the Mountain West, but the next player on our annual list of the conference’s best has more than held his own in a key role over the last two seasons.

UNLV’s Nohl Williams earned this spot as our top-ranked corner after cracking the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2020. He started five of the Rebels’ six games that year and then started eight more in ten total games in 2021, making 33 tackles to go along with four passes defended and an interception for a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 78.7. That was fourth among all Mountain West cornerbacks last year and first among those back for 2022.

In short, Williams has been a key part of turning the Rebels’ potential into production in the first two years of the Marcus Arroyo era and should continue to be for a defense that will probably need more from him than ever as they look to make a leap forward this fall.

