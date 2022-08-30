2022 Fantasy Football Drafts: Players who are being undervalued in Rounds 1-10

This might be my favorite fantasy football article to write each year, my chance to cover players who I believe are undervalued at their ADP. I’ve identified one player per round, and readers will likely see my typical draft strategy revealed through the clusters of wide receivers early and running backs in the middle rounds.

Jefferson is the perfect mix of a solid floor and a high ceiling. Just 23 years old, he should easily amass 1,300 yards and at some point in his career will post a record-setting season. The Vikings are planning to open up their passing attack, and while their offense is good enough to score plenty of points, there is no doubt that Jefferson is their dominant passing target. Overall, Jefferson is a more secure option than anyone in Round 1 other than Jonathan Taylor, who is typically only an option at 1.1.

Getting a TE early should be a big part of the strategy for anyone who builds a zero-RB or hero-RB roster. And although a few managers prefer Mark Andrews this year, no one can dispute Kelce’s career resume. The 32-year-old has registered six straight 1,000-yard seasons, and with the help of superstar QB Patrick Mahomes and offensive guru Andy Reid, Kelce should have his talent maximized for a couple more years.

Round 3: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Overall ADP 21.4)

In my opinion, Evans is the last available WR who has enough upside to finish as the No. 1 overall player at his position. The 29-year-old has topped the 1,000-yard mark in all eight seasons of his career and has tallied 27 TDs in two years of working with Tom Brady. The Bucs' target tree is slightly more narrow than it was last year, raising hopes that Evans could repeat his TD exploits while posting a game-changing yardage total.

Round 4: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (Overall ADP 37.8)

As you’ll see in the next two paragraphs, I’m a big fan of the Chargers' passing attack. Herbert is a great target for those who want an elite QB, as he showed last year that he has the skill set to collect 5,000 yards in the air and 300 yards on the ground. And at age 24, there is little chance his career will trend backward anytime soon. The Chargers return all of their notable passing weapons, giving them a leg up on many elite offenses.

Round 5: Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (Overall ADP 43.9)

Along with Jaylen Waddle, Williams is one of two receivers I like as value picks in this range. The Clemson alum has been somewhat inconsistent in his five-year career, at times collecting plenty of yards and at other times often crossing the goal line. But Williams put it all together last year, and the guess here is that his excellent rapport with Herbert continues into this season.

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams could be a fantasy steal in the middle rounds. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Round 6: AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers (Overall ADP 59.5)

Because the Packers traded away Davante Adams and added little talent at WR and TE, their offense should go through their two elite running backs this year. Aaron Rodgers has already mentioned that both Aaron Jones and Dillon could get plenty of passes, and we already know that Dillon, with his massive frame, is their best option near the goal line. The Boston College alum will be a solid RB2 and could push past Jones into RB1 territory.

Round 7: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (Overall ADP 66.0)

Smith-Schuster showed in 2018 (1,426 yards) how well he can perform when paired with an effective quarterback. He suffered through the demise of Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, seeing his average depth of target plummet because Big Ben could no longer push the ball downfield effectively. Now working with Mahomes on a Chiefs team that is looking for a new No. 1 WR, the 25-year-old Smith-Schuster is primed for a bounce-back year.

Round 8: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (Overall ADP 83.9)

For those who want to wait on QB, Prescott represents the last option before a drop in tiers. Since the outset of 2019, the Cowboys' pivot has averaged 303 passing yards and two TDs per game while also posting respectable rushing totals. Although Dallas currently lacks the array of weaponry they boasted last year, there is still enough talent for Prescott to finish among the top 10 QBs.

Round 9: Chase Edmonds, RB, Miami Dolphins (Overall ADP 83.0)

Edmonds has the best chance to emerge as the leader of an unsettled Dolphins backfield, making him a terrific mid-round pick. The 26-year-old has been a productive ball carrier throughout his career (4.7 yards per carry) and should top his career-high 592 rushing yards from last season. His strong receiving skills will also make him an integral part of a revamped passing attack. I envision Edmonds finishing the year with 1,200 total yards and a handful of scores.

Round 10: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots (Overall ADP 91.2)

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys (Overall ADP 93.5)

I’m going to cheat and slip two high-upside RBs into the last spot. Stevenson should form an excellent rushing tandem with Damien Harris while also using his receiving skills to make up for the retirement of James White. He will reach 1,000 total yards and could blow past that mark. In Dallas, Pollard has the potential to push past Ezekiel Elliott for the lead role this year. Elliott has the big contract and longer tenure with the team, but Pollard left the impression last season that he is now the club’s most explosive RB.