2022-2023 bowl schedule, part two: December 28 – January 2

There are 42 bowl games in the college football postseason. If you’re planning on attending or watching a bowl, there are really two segments of bowl games: pre-Christmas and New Year’s. The New Year’s bowls can be considered part of the long New Year’s weekend, which runs from Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. New Year’s Day is on a Sunday, which means there will be no bowls that day. January 1 will be an NFL Sunday this year.

Here are the 20 bowls on the back end of the 42-game bowl schedule, running from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Monday, Jan. 2. Then comes the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles:

MILITARY BOWL

Dec. 28, 11 p.m. PT, ESPN

Duke vs. UCF

LIBERTY BOWL

Dec. 28, 2:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Arkansas vs. Kansas

HOLIDAY BOWL

Dec. 28, 5 p.m. PT, Fox

North Carolina vs. Oregon

TEXAS BOWL

Dec. 28, 6 p.m. PT, ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech

PINSTRIPE BOWL

Dec. 29, 11 a.m. PT, ESPN

Syracuse vs. Minnesota

CHEEZ-IT BOWL

Dec. 29, 2:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Florida State vs. Oklahoma

ALAMO BOWL

Dec. 29, 6 p.m. PT, ESPN

Washington vs. Texas

DUKE'S MAYO BOWL

Dec. 30, 9 a.m. PT, ESPN

N.C. State vs. Maryland

TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL

Dec. 30, 8 a.m. PT, CBS

UCLA vs. Pittsburgh

GATOR BOWL

Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

ARIZONA BOWL

Dec. 30, 1:30 p.m. PT, Barstool Sports

Ohio vs. Wyoming

ORANGE BOWL

Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Tennessee vs. Clemson

MUSIC CITY BOWL

Dec. 31, 9 a.m. PT, ABC

Kentucky vs. Iowa

SUGAR BOWL

Dec. 31, 9 a.m. PT, ESPN

Kansas State vs. Alabama

FIESTA BOWL (PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL)

Dec. 31, 1 p.m. PT, ESPN

TCU vs. Michigan

PEACH BOWL (PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL)

Dec. 31, 5 p.m, PT, ESPN

Ohio State vs. Georgia

RELIAQUEST (FORMERLY OUTBACK) BOWL

Jan. 2, 9 a.m. PT, ESPN2

Mississippi State vs. Illinois

COTTON BOWL -- USC TROJANS VS. TULANE GREEN WAVE

Jan. 2, 10 a.m. PT, ESPN

CITRUS BOWL

Jan. 2, 10 a.m. PT, ABC

LSU vs. Purdue

ROSE BOWL

Jan. 2, 2 p.m. PT, ESPN

Penn State vs. Utah

