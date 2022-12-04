2022-2023 bowl schedule, part two: December 28 – January 2
There are 42 bowl games in the college football postseason. If you’re planning on attending or watching a bowl, there are really two segments of bowl games: pre-Christmas and New Year’s. The New Year’s bowls can be considered part of the long New Year’s weekend, which runs from Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. New Year’s Day is on a Sunday, which means there will be no bowls that day. January 1 will be an NFL Sunday this year.
Here are the 20 bowls on the back end of the 42-game bowl schedule, running from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Monday, Jan. 2. Then comes the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles:
MILITARY BOWL
Dec. 28, 11 p.m. PT, ESPN
Duke vs. UCF
LIBERTY BOWL
Dec. 28, 2:30 p.m. PT, ESPN
Arkansas vs. Kansas
HOLIDAY BOWL
Dec. 28, 5 p.m. PT, Fox
North Carolina vs. Oregon
TEXAS BOWL
Dec. 28, 6 p.m. PT, ESPN
Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech
PINSTRIPE BOWL
Dec. 29, 11 a.m. PT, ESPN
Syracuse vs. Minnesota
CHEEZ-IT BOWL
Dec. 29, 2:30 p.m. PT, ESPN
Florida State vs. Oklahoma
ALAMO BOWL
Dec. 29, 6 p.m. PT, ESPN
Washington vs. Texas
DUKE'S MAYO BOWL
Dec. 30, 9 a.m. PT, ESPN
N.C. State vs. Maryland
TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL
Dec. 30, 8 a.m. PT, CBS
UCLA vs. Pittsburgh
GATOR BOWL
Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
ARIZONA BOWL
Dec. 30, 1:30 p.m. PT, Barstool Sports
Ohio vs. Wyoming
ORANGE BOWL
Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m. PT, ESPN
Tennessee vs. Clemson
MUSIC CITY BOWL
Dec. 31, 9 a.m. PT, ABC
Kentucky vs. Iowa
SUGAR BOWL
Dec. 31, 9 a.m. PT, ESPN
Kansas State vs. Alabama
FIESTA BOWL (PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL)
Dec. 31, 1 p.m. PT, ESPN
TCU vs. Michigan
PEACH BOWL (PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL)
Dec. 31, 5 p.m, PT, ESPN
Ohio State vs. Georgia
RELIAQUEST (FORMERLY OUTBACK) BOWL
Jan. 2, 9 a.m. PT, ESPN2
Mississippi State vs. Illinois
COTTON BOWL -- USC TROJANS VS. TULANE GREEN WAVE
Jan. 2, 10 a.m. PT, ESPN
CITRUS BOWL
Jan. 2, 10 a.m. PT, ABC
LSU vs. Purdue
ROSE BOWL
Jan. 2, 2 p.m. PT, ESPN
Penn State vs. Utah