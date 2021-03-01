2021 NFL mock draft: Which top-10 team makes a surprise QB pick?

The 2021 NFL draft class is loaded with talented quarterback prospects, with as many as four expected to be top-10 picks.

A fifth, Alabama’s Mac Jones, could also crash the top-10 party.

That’s what happens in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, which has Jones landing with the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 6 overall.

This projection actually has Jones as the fourth quarterback off the board, following Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars), BYU’s Zach Wilson (No. 2 overall, New York Jets) and Ohio State’s Justin Fields (No. 4 overall, Atlanta Falcons). That puts Jones ahead of North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, who goes to the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 overall in this mock.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson explains his reasoning for the pick:

Who knows what the Eagles will do with the No. 6 pick, but it’s hard to imagine they no-showed in that Week 17 game just to take a wideout or offensive lineman. And with Carson Wentz now in Indy, there has to be a Plan B behind Jalen Hurts, who is reunited with his former Alabama teammate, Mac Jones.

Early projections on Jones’ draft slot appear to be all over the place, from the late-first round range, to dropping out of the first round entirely, to even being a top-five pick. His landing spot in Philly would be intriguing to say the least, after the Eagles just spent a second-round pick in last year’s draft on Jalen Hurts, and agreed to trade former No. 2 pick Carson Wentz.

Other surprises in this forecast include Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts both falling out of the top 10, and Wake Forest edge defender Carlos Basham Jr. jumping up into the top 25.

To check out the full first-round projection at CBS Sports, click here.