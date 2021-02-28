2021 NFL mock draft: Big trade, bigger surprises in top 10

Considering the amount of blue-chip quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class, it won’t be surprising to see at least one big trade among this year’s early picks.

That’s the scenario that plays out in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL.com’s Charley Casserly, who has a pair of NFC South rivals swapping top-10 slots.

Jumping up from the No. 8 spot, Casserly has the Carolina Panthers making North Dakota State’s Trey Lance the third quarterback off the board at No. 4 overall, following Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars) and BYU’s Zach Wilson (No. 2 overall, New York Jets), while passing up Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Perhaps even more surprising is the pick Casserly gives to the Atlanta Falcons, the team that drops down to No. 8 in the trade with Carolina, as he sends them Alabama running back Najee’ Harris. There’s no denying Harris’ impressive skill set, but seeing a running back go in the top 10 has become a rarity, and would be shocking in this year’s draft.

Another big surprise is the tumble of Fields, who falls all the way to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 24 overall. Still the No. 2 quarterback in our current rankings, Fields would be a huge steal that late. It would be shocking to see him passed up by the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

Another quarterback surprising in this mock is the absence of Alabama’s Mac Jones, who is expected by most to be a first-round selection.

To check out Casserly’s full first-round projection at NFL.com, click here.