2021 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, but teams aren’t done adding young talent to their rosters.

Keep it locked here for all the updates as teams bring in undrafted free agents to fill out their rookie classes:

The #Browns are signing former Florida State DT Marvin Wilson to a huge rookie free-agent deal that includes a $30,000 signing bonus plus $162,000 in guaranteed base salary, per source. Cleveland won a swift bidding war for Wilson, one of the top players to go undrafted. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Former Michigan State CB Shakur Brown is signing with the #Steelers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Former Penn State safety Lamont Wade is signing with the #Steelers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Former Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry is signing with the #Seahawks, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

The #Texans are signing former #Texas A&M tackle Carson Green to a free-agent deal that includes a $25,000 signing bonus plus $100,000 guaranteed salary, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Former Kansas RB Pooka Williams Jr. is signing with the #Bengals, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Former Illinois State safety Christian Uphoff is signing with the #Packers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Louisville RB Javian Hawkins is signing with the Falcons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2021

Former Mississippi State safety Marcus Murphy is signing with the #Falcons, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Former Kansas State CB AJ Parker is signing with the #Lions, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Former Oklahoma State LB Calvin Bundage is signing with the #Steelers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021