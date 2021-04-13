2021 NFL draft: TE options for the Jets in the early, middle & late rounds

With the 2021 NFL draft now less than a month away, it’s time to dive deeper into Joe Douglas’ plans to upgrade the Jets roster with an influx of young talent.

New York is by no means in bad shape with Chris Herndon, Ryan Griffin, Trevon Wesco and free agent signing Tyler Kroft manning the tight end position. None of those players have staked their claim to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart, though, meaning a rookie would have the chance to come in and make an instant impact.

Jets Wire will be taking a look at three realistic prospects at positions of need that the Jets could land, ranging from the early rounds to the later rounds. Let’s take a look at three tight ends who fit that mold.

Pat Freiermuth — Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The only way the Jets could have a chance at landing Florida's Kyle Pitts is if they trade back in the top 10, which is all but certain not to happen. Penn State's Pat Freiermuth certainly wouldn't be a bad consolation prize, though, as he has a versatile skill set that would play in Mike LaFleur's offense. Friermuth has a bevy of experience playing both as an in-line tight end and as a receiving threat split out wide. Most importantly, he is a willing blocker who has sure hands in the passing game, further cementing him as the best dual-threat tight end in this year's draft class. Freiermuth is likely to go off the board early in the second round, meaning New York would have to scoop him up with the No. 34 pick. That might be a tad too early for Douglas to go tight end, but Freiermuth has the talent to be an impact player from day one.

Brevin Jordan — Miami

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Brevin Jordan demonstrated encouraging growth throughout his career at Miami and did a little bit of everything with the Hurricanes. Whether it be splitting out wide or playing as an in-line blocking tight end, Jordan showcased a versatile skill set in his three years in Coral Gables. At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Jordan offers an intriguing blend of athleticism as a pass catcher and physicality as a blocker. New York hasn’t had a tight end with that kind of skill set in a long time, making Jordan a talent Douglas will have a tough time passing on.

Story continues

Quintin Morris — Bowling Green

Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal

Like Jordan, Bowling Green's Quintin Morris did a little bit of everything throughout his collegiate career. His reputation as a receiving tight end is what has him on NFL draft boards, though, and could make him an impact player at the next level. Morris was a dangerous weapon in Bowling Green's passing game in 2019, catching 55 passes for 649 yards and five touchdowns. He hauled in just 20 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns in an abbreviated 2020 season, but managed to snag an invite to the Senior Bowl, where he further impressed with his hands. Morris could improve as a blocker entering the NFL, but odds are he'll be used more as a pure receiving tight end than lined up as an in-line blocker in run situations. That doesn't make him a pristine fit in LaFleur's offense, but his pass-catching ability does make him a weapon that cannot be ignored.

1

1