2021 NFL Draft: Justin Fields to Chicago Bears

Eric Edholm reacts to the Chicago Bears' selection of quarterback Justin Fields, and the impact the rookie will have in Year 1.

Chicago Bears draft Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Bears got their man. Chicago traded up (in a deal with the Giants) from 20 to select the Ohio State star with the 11th pick.

Eric thinks Fields is a great fit for Matt Nagy's offense and has star potential if he can speed up his anticipation and improve his touch. Fields' dual-threat ability means he could quickly be on the fantasy radar if he can supplant Andy Dalton as the starter in training camp or early in the season.

Pros: Routinely accurate; high-end mobility; excellent size and strength for the position.

Cons: Holds on to the ball too long; occasional processing issues; less accurate on the run.

NFL Comp: Dak Prescott

Note: Pros, cons and NFL comp are from Liz Loza