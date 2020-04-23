2020 NFL draft live blog: Latest picks, news and analysis

With everyone stuck at home — including various NFL team owners and general managers — it’s safe to say the 2020 NFL draft will be a one-of-a-kind event.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing picks from his basement, players will be interacting through live video and social media, and NFL personnel have already started whining about having to complete the draft via this newfangled internet thing. It’s a recipe for chaos during one of the league’s biggest events of the year — and this draft stands alone on the sports calendar, so it’s expected to draw in an unprecedented number of casual fans.

The Yahoo Sports NFL crew will be here to cover it all for you, breaking down the draft picks and trades, dishing out analysis and having some fun along the way. Follow along live with us for all seven rounds below.

NFL draft prep: What you need to know








