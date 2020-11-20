2020 NBA free agency live blog: Latest news and analysis

Yahoo Sports Staff

NBA’s busy week continues as free agency officially begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Before the transactions begin, get caught up with the top 25 free agents this offseason that’s light on talent but has talent throughout according to Keith Smith.

Top free agents: Point guards | Shooting guards | Small forwards | Power forwards | Centers

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories