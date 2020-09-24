2020 Fantasy Football Week 3 Bold Predictions: Time for some get-right performances

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 3!

It’s Michael Gallup’s week to shine

Matt Harmon: Gallup is one of the few members of the Cowboys offense who hasn’t had a big game yet. But this is the week it happens, when he finishes as a top-10 wide receiver. The reason he hasn’t put up the numbers just yet is he’s been established as the deep threat of this offense. While players like CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper average 6.7 and 10.1 air yards per target, respectively, Gallup is all the way up at 17.9. The upside of a player like that is massive if/when a boost in volume comes. The routes run would show he is still plenty involved in this offense. He’s run the second-most routes on the team at 38.5. In a high-scoring back and forth affair between two great offenses in Seattle and Dallas, both of whom sport horrible pass rushes, Gallup gets his due.

Carson Wentz gets right in great matchup

Andy Behrens: I know you’re tempted to jettison Wentz after two mostly unhelpful games, but let’s just give him one more week, because the matchup ahead is as good as it gets. Cincinnati’s defense proved to be a get-right gift for Cleveland and the unit can do the same for Philly. Wentz is going to deliver a top-five positional finish against the Bengals. I’d give him at least a small percentage chance to lead all QBs in scoring this week (although Kyler is facing the Lions, so he’s gonna be tough to beat). Cincy has allowed 8.1 Y/A thus far, to a pair of sketchy passers. If Wentz can’t exploit this matchup, it’s a problem.

Jeff Wilson will carry 49ers ground game

Dalton Del Don: While Jerick McKinnon is active in the passing game, it’s Jeff Wilson who takes over as San Francisco’s lead back in a productive system. The Giants have quietly played well defensively, ranking No. 7 in DVOA, but Wilson is going to be busy with the 49ers dealing with too many injuries to list, and he’s been the team’s goal-line back before. Don’t be surprised when Wilson finishes as a top-20 fantasy back in Week 3 … Bonus prediction: Darius Slayton benefits greatly from injuries to Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley and many on San Francisco’s defense, and he’s a top-15 fantasy WR in Week 3.

Hayden Hurst rolls with elite tight ends

Scott Pianowski: When it comes to fantasy tight ends, I love the guys who don’t have to take out the trash. I’d prefer my tight end be running routes — not blocking, not stuck with a hand on the ground. Mike Gesicki is at the top of the slot-percentage list for tight ends, and not far behind is Hayden Hurst. Hurst’s role grew in Week 2, and he’s quickly grown comfortable with his new quarterback, Matt Ryan. With Julio Jones limited, or perhaps off the field entirely, this looks like a week where Hurst can go off. I’m calling for 10-plus Hurst targets and a Top 4 tight end performance.

Drew Sample is the surprise TE of Week 3

Liz Loza: Sample scores the sixth touchdown of his post-high school career on Sunday @ Philadelphia. With CJ Uzomah (achilles) out for the remainder of 2020, the Bengals second-round pick from a year ago figures to work as a regular underneath target for Joe Burrow. Last Thursday, the Washington product finished second in team looks, converting 7 of 9 balls for 45 yards. This week he’ll take on an Eagles squad that gave up a score to Logan Thomas in Week 1 and was torched by Tyler Higbee (3 TDs) last Sunday. Sample is rostered in just 1 percent of Yahoo leagues and is $10 in DFS.

