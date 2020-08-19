2020 Fantasy Football RB Tiers: Austin Ekeler can win you your fantasy league (again)

In my view, fantasy rankings are placing a linear thought process into an inherently fluid decision-making exercise. I often find there’s a heavy amount of frivolous debate on subjects like, “Why do you have Player-X at No. 12 but Player-Y at No. 15?” I don’t think it does the reader a service to try and take the numerical order as a one-to-one comparison, nor do we learn anything of use or substance about the players or how they will score us fantasy points on a week-to-week basis. For all the hype surrounding the event of the draft, winning weekly is still the name of the game in the vast majority of fantasy formats.

With that school of thought established, I do believe that using tiers by position helps offset some of the uselessness of rankings. It helps take some of the frivolity of arguing the difference of a few spots in the order. Most of the players in one tier have roughly the same value, whether they fall first in the set or last. The tiers provide more actionable information for fantasy gamers to use during drafts, specifically in terms of helping us imagine the range of outcomes for players from both a season-long and weekly standpoint. We get too caught up in where we think a player will rank at the end of the season, but tiering can help remind us that the goal soon enough will be all about constructing teams that are best set to win one week at a time.

The running back position remains the foundation for any healthy fantasy football contender. Toward the top of the position, you’ll find workhorse stars who can be the advantage your squad has over the rest of the field.

Tiering the running back position can help us find the late upside picks we’re all hoping to snare each fantasy season and perhaps more importantly, some guys with sneaky usability going later in the draft.

RB Tier 1 - Best candidates to finish as RB1 overall

1 - Christian McCaffrey

2 - Saquon Barkley

3 - Alvin Kamara

4 - Ezekiel Elliott

5 - Derrick Henry

The five running backs listed here are the frontline of the position. If you have one of them on your roster, you have an advantage: A hammer with which to pummel your opponents.

Christian McCaffrey will be the top pick in just about every fantasy draft this summer. He should be, but don’t be surprised if someone else finishes ahead of him in the running back ranks. Liz Loza recently hosted a podcast with Mauricio Gutierrez, the founder of Estadio Fantasy, and he noted that in the last decade, only three running backs who were No. 1 overall picks ended up repeating as a Top-5 back the next year. None of them repeated at the top of the position. It’s just a hard thing to do two years in a row. That said, there are no outright concerns in McCaffrey’s outlook. Just keep in mind that these other four backs also have excellent profiles heading into 2020 and could finish as the RB1 overall.

Alvin Kamara was averaging over 20 touches per game before getting injured in practice heading into Week 6. He has bankable positive touchdown regression after scoring on 6.5 percent of his touches in his first two seasons. He found the end zone on 2.3 percent of his total touches in 2019.

Derrick Henry is a tough case. He flat out needs more receiving work to maintain a more comfortable floor. Just 11 running backs out of the 301 to have cleared 250 PPR fantasy points since the merger recorded fewer than 20 catches. Henry snared 18, a career-high, last year. It would be hard to imagine he doesn’t clear that number with Dion Lewis out of the picture and rookie Darrynton Evans coming along slowly in camp. Still, you’re counting on deployment that no coaching staff has ever seen fit for Henry to this point. He’s a candidate to lead the NFL in carries and rushing touchdowns, so the monster upside will always be tempting.

RB Tier 2 - Strong RB1s

6 - Clyde Edwards-Helaire

7 - Joe Mixon

8 - Dalvin Cook

9 - Austin Ekeler

10 - Nick Chubb

Austin Ekeler has league-winning upside again this season. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

