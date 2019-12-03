2019 Week 14 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Can Wentz, Eagles get it together in NFC East clash vs. Giants?

The margin for error is tiny for Carson Wentz and the Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Suffice it to say, it has been a ROUGH year for Carson Wentz and the Eagles. Things may have bottomed out last week against the Miami Dolphins of all opponents. Yet, the Eagles are still alive in the hunt for the NFC East crown. The question is, even in a plus matchup to come, can you trust Carson Wentz in Round 1 of the fantasy playoffs?

Few teams have been as generous to opposing QBs as the Giants have been this season, and Wentz did deliver his best fantasy outing of the season last week. Is he turning the corner at the perfect time? See where he stacks up in our experts’ quarterback rankings for Week 14:

