2019 season preview: Oregon football

The Oregon Ducks prepare for another exciting season of Pac-12 football with returning quarterback Justin Herbert at the helm. Herbert currently holds the FBS record for most consecutive games with a touchdown pass with 28. Running backs CJ Verdell and Travis Dye also helped to lead the Ducks' offense last season with a combined 1,757 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns as freshmen. Linebacker Troy Dye looks to be the first Duck to lead his team in tackles in four straight seasons this upcoming year. Tune in as Oregon gets ready for kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. MT live on Pac-12 Network.

