2019 NFL Week 2: Previews, kickoff times and TV networks

Here’s a look at Week 2’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Fox
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m., NBC