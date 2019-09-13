2019 NFL Week 2: Previews, kickoff times and TV networks

Here’s a look at Week 2’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox





Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS





New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS





Buffalo Bills at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS





San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox





Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox





Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox





Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox





Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS





Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS





Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Fox





New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox





Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m., NBC











