2019 NFL Week 2: Previews, kickoff times and TV networks

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

Here’s a look at Week 2’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox


Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS


New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS


Buffalo Bills at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS


San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox


Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox


Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox


Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox


Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS


Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS


Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Fox


New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox


Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m., NBC






