How to follow the 2019 Giro d'Italia online, on live TV and through daily episodes of The Cycling Podcast

Throughout the month of May and into June the focus of the cycling world will centre on Italy as the 102nd edition of the Giro d'Italia travels the length and breadth of the country, turning its towns and cities pink as la corsa rosa heads towards Verona.

After setting off on its 3,518.5-kilometre journey from Bologna, the Giro works its way around Italy – with a quick dip into San Marino – towards Verona for the race's conclusion a little over three weeks later.

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport are in luck, the self-styled 'home of cycling' will be broadcasting every day all the way from the opening-day time trial, through to Verona where the race concludes with its third 'race of truth'. Broadcast times and the daily highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day.

Additionally, Welsh language channel S4C will also be broadcasting live each day with their highlights package going out in the evening.

Alternatively, if you are stuck at work then you can follow all the action, as it unfolds, in our regular liveblogs that will include news, analysis and reaction. Telegraph Sport will also provide full results details.

Finally, each evening The Cycling Podcast will be publishing a daily round-up of what's been happening on and off the road to Verona while on weekdays Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe will be producing their excellent KM0 episodes.

Stage-by-stage guide of how to follow the Giro

Stage one

Saturday May 11: Bologna; individual time trial, 8.2km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 3.45pm (BST)

Live: Eurosport2 3.30-7.30pm, S4C 4-7.05pm

Highlights: Eurosport2 10-11.30pm, S4C 9.45-10.15pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage two

Sunday May 12: Bologna to Fucecchio, 200km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 11.10am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.30pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage three

Monday May 13: Vinci to Orbetello, 219km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 11.09am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage four

Tuesday May 14: Orbetello to Frascati, 228km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 10.40am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage five

Wednesday May 15: Frascati to Terracina, 140km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.55pm

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.20pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10.30-11pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage six

Thursday May 16: Cassino to San Giovanni Rotondo, 233km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 10.20am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage seven

Friday May 17: Vasto to L'Aquila, 180km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 11.25am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.20pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage eight

Saturday May 18: Tortoreto Lido to Pesaro, 235km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 10.15am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.30pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 9.30-10pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage nine

Sunday May 19: Riccione to San Marino; individual time trial, 34.7km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.15pm

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage 10

Tuesday May 21: Ravenna to Modena, 147km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.45pm

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage 11

Wednesday May 22: Capri to Novi Ligure, 206km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 10.55am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10.30-11pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage 12

Thursday May 23: Cuneo to Pinerolo, 146km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.10pm

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 9.30-10pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage 13

Friday May 24: Pinerolo to Colle del Nivolet, 188km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 10.30am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.20pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage 14

Saturday May 25: Saint-Vincent to Courmayeur, 131km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.10pm

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage 15

Sunday May 26: Ivrea to Como, 237km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 10.15am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage 16

Tuesday May 28: Lovere to Ponte di Legno, 226km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 9.30am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C website only 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage 17

Wednesday May 29: Commezzadura to Anterselva Antholz, 180km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 11.20am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C website only 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage 18

Thursday May 30: Valdaora to Santa Maria di Sala, 220km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 11am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C website only 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 9.30-10pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage 19

Friday May 31: Treviso to San Martino di Castrozza, 151km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 11.55am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C website only 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage 20

Saturday June 1: Feltre to Croce d'Aune, 193km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 10.05am

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C website only 2-4.25pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







Stage 21

Sunday June 2: Verona; individual time trial, 15.6km

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.40pm

Live: Eurosport TBC, S4C 2-4.50pm

Highlights: Eurosport TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm





