2018 Team Reviews: JTG-Daugherty Racing

Both JTG-Daugherty drivers finished outside the top 20 in points. (Photo by David Hahn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the 2018 season getting further and further in the rearview, it’s time to take a look back and the highs and lows of each Cup Series team in 2018. Next up, JTG-Daugherty Racing.

Points position: 24th

Top 10s: 2

Top 5s: 2

Season highlight: It’s an odd season when your only top-10 finishes are also top-5 finishes. Buescher was fifth in the Daytona 500 and fifth again at Daytona in July. Buescher was a consistent mid-pack driver for most of the season and didn’t finish outside the top 25 in any of the season’s final eight races.

Season lowlight: There’s no real lowlight for Buescher, which speaks to the consistency of the team. But consistency doesn’t always equal excellence. He dropped to 24th in the standings after finishing 37th at Pocono in August. While Buescher got back up to 23rd, he’d ultimately end up in 24th.

Points position: 22nd

Top 10s: 5

Top 5s: 1

Season highlight: Allmendinger was third at Daytona in the summer, meaning the team ended up with two cars in the top five. It was the first time in the team’s history as a multi-car team that both its drivers had finished in the top five in the same race.

Season lowlight: Allmendinger didn’t come close to winning either of the regular season’s two road-course races. They’ve always served as his best playoff shot and Allmendinger was 38th at Sonoma because of a blown engine and 15th at Watkins Glen. He was seventh at the Charlotte Roval but he wasn’t a part of the playoffs at that point.

Allmendinger won’t be back with JTG-Daugherty in 2019 and his Cup Series career is seemingly at an end. He’ll likely run sports cars next season and will probably win races doing so. If his Cup career is over, he’ll end it with one victory (Watkins Glen, 2014), 11 top-five finishes and 57 top 10s.

