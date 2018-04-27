2018 NFL draft: Steelers trade WR Martavis Bryant to Oakland for third-round pick

It’s not just draft picks changing hands on the first night of the NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they’ve traded receiver Martavis Bryant to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for the Raiders’ third-round pick (75th overall) on Friday night.

Update (10:55 p.m. ET): The Steelers made a correction and said they’re receiving the 79th pick.

There was an ESPN report on Thursday morning that the Steelers were “quietly shopping” Bryant, a 2014 fourth-round pick, and clearly they found a partner.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Martavis Bryant, center, to the Oakland Raiders. (AP)

Bryant’s relatively brief career has been interesting at best: inactive for the first six weeks of his rookie season thanks to a minor injury and as the team waited for him to show out on the practice field, he was suspended for the first four games of his second season in 2015, then the entire 2016 season after multiple violations of the NFL substance abuse policy.

Last year, Bryant played in a career-best 15 games, but it wasn’t without controversy: he requested a trade in October, and later the same month he took a swipe at new teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster on Instagram; he later deleted the criticism.

Bryant has a year remaining on his rookie contract, as it tolled during the 2016 season while he was suspended.

