The $1M AdventHealth Championship golf tourney returns to Blue Hills C.C. Thursday

The four-day AdventHealth Championship returns to Kansas City’s Blue Hills Country Club this week with some 156 professional golfers competing for $1 million in prize money.

The annual 72-hole Korn Ferry Tour tournament tees off with renewed vigor on Thursday after a three-year extension for AdventHealth to remain the Kansas City event’s title sponsor through 2029 was announced Tuesday.

This is the 14th year of AdventHealth’s sponsorship of the event in KC and the fifth straight year the tourney is taking place at Blue Hills.

“We are proud to have our name support the only PGA Tour-sanctioned event in the greater Kansas City region,” said Sam Huenergardt, CEO of AdventHealth MId-America Region. “We know this championship is a cornerstone event for the community that, much like our own care providers, utilizes professional golf to make a positive impact here in Kansas City and the charities it supports.”

Past AdventHealth tourney champions include two-time PGA Tour winners Sepp Straka (who won here in 2018), reigning champion Grayson Murray (2023) and Cameron Young (2021), who currently ranks No. 16 in the world.

Murray, 30, won last year by overtaking Wilson Furr in Sunday’s final round. It was Murray’s second Korn Ferry Tour victory, but his first since 2016.

Grayson Murray played in The Masters last month in Augusta, Georgia. He won last year’s AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City.

Blue Valley North grad Harry Higgs, 32, who’s previously played on the PGA Tour, is in this week’s field. So, too, is 37-year-old former K-State standout Robert Streb, who like Higgs has competed on the PGA Tour and will be playing in this week’s event via a sponsor’s exemption

Tickets for this year’s AdventHealth Championship — $10 for adults per day or $30 for a four-day pass — are available at www.adventhealthchampionship.com/tickets. Admission remains free for those 17 and younger, members of the military and AdventHealth workers with identification.

According to a news release, last year’s AdventHealth Championship “raised nearly $250,000 for the tournament’s benefactor, the AdventHealth Kansas City Foundation, to distribute through the Play It Forward program, which aims to support fundraiser awareness and assist philanthropic needs.”

The event has generated nearly $1 million in funds for local charities in the Kansas City community since 2009, according to AdventHealth Championship officials.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with the PGA TOUR to keep professional golf in Kansas City,” said tournament director Rick Amos. “This event has tremendous momentum with AdventHealth as our title sponsor and host organization.

“The championship is set up for dynamic growth over the next few years with the ultimate goal of continuing to give back to our community.”

The Korn Ferry Tour will this year award 30 PGA Tour cards to top players based on points earned throughout the lower series’ 2024 season. Korn Ferry Tour alumni currently comprise some 83% of the PGA Tour’s membership.

The AdventHealth Championship’s annual pro-am is scheduled for Wednesday at Blue Hills.