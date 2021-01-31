How have the 17 wide receivers picked before Tyreek Hill in 2016 fared?

Finding a gem at No. 165

The Kansas City Chiefs struck gold with the 165th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. They chose WR Tyreek Hill out of West Alabama. Hill had started his college career at Garden City Community College before landing at Oklahoma State. He was dismissed by the Cowboys after a domestic violence arrest. He wound up at West Alabama, where in 11 games, he never exceeded 100 yards rushing or receiving. He was the first player from West Alabama to be drafted since 1974 when Ken Hutcherson was drafted 97th overall by the Dallas Cowboy. So how have those chosen before Hill done in the NFL?

Cleveland Browns: Corey Coleman (Round 1, No. 15 overall)

An absolute bust in a long line of failures by high Cleveland draft picks. Coleman had 56 catches in two seasons before being winding up as a New York Giant. He has not played since 2018.

Houston Texans Will Fuller (Round 1, No. 21 overall)

Will Fuller has talent, but his injury record is the problem. The wideout from Notre Dame is hurt almost as much as he is healthy. He has yet to play in more than 13 games in any season with Houston. Overall, 209 catches for 3,110 yards.

Washington: Josh Doctson (Round 1, No. 22 overall)

A bust with Washington. Josh Doctson had 81 catches in three seasons with Washington. He was with Minnesota last year and didn't have a reception.

Minnesota Vikings: Laquon Treadwell (Round 1, No. 23 overall)

Laquon Treadwell was another first-round bust in 2016. He had 65 catches in four seasons with Minnesota. Treadwell had six catches as a Falcon last season, including a pair of touchdowns.

New York Giants: Sterling Shepard (Round 2, No. 4 overall)

Sterling Shepard has done okay for himself with 313 receptions for more than 3,518 yards with the Giants. The former Oklahoma WR has also had injury issues, playing in 16 games only twice in five years.

New Orleans Saints Michael Thomas (Round 2, No. 47 overall)

Michael Thomas was an absolute steal for the Saints at this slot. He's the best WR in the game -- okay, arguably -- with 510 catches in five years; a marvelous stat when you consider his injury-riddled 2020 season.

Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Boyd (Round 2, No. 55 overall)

Tyler Boyd has 321 receptions for 3,743 yards and 19 touchdowns with the Bengals. He has come on in the last three seasons with 76, 90, and 79 receptions, respectively since 2018.

Houston Texans: Braxton Miller (Third round, No. 85 overall)

The former Ohio State QB and WR had 34 receptions in two seasons with Houston. He has not been seen since 2017.

Miami Dolphins: Leonte Carroo (Third round, No. 86 overall)

Out of Rutgers, Leonte Carroo had two starts in three seasons and 12 receptions.

Baltimore Ravens: Chris Moore (Round 4, No. 107 overall)

Chris Moore underwhelmed with the Ravens. He has 47 catches for 511 yards and only three in the past two seasons. Ugh.

New England: Malcolm Mitchell (Round 4, No. 112 overall)

Malcolm Mitchell had 32 receptions in 2016 for the Patriots and that was that. His career was shortened by knee injuries.

Cleveland Browns: Ricardo Louis (Round 4, No. 114 overall)

Ricardo Louis had 45 receptions for 562 yards in two seasons with Cleveland.

Los Angeles Rams: Pharoh Cooper (Round 4, No. 117 overall)

Pharoh Cooper has spent time with four teams and is more of a special-teams player, returning kicks and punts.

Kansas City Chiefs: Demarcus Robinson (Round 4, No. 126 overall)

Demarcus Robinson was the first WR chosen by the Chiefs in 2016. He has not put up the same kind of stats as Tyreek Hill. He does have 120 receptions in five seasons, and has increased his grabs every season.

Tennessee Titans: Tajae Sharpe (Round 4, No. 140 overall)

Tajae Sharpe's career has gone backward. His career in Tennessee saw 41, 26, and 25 catches. He did miss the 2017 season, and he only had three grabs last year in time with Minnesota.

Cleveland Browns: Jordan Payton (Round 5, No. 154 overall)

Out of UCLA, Jordan Payton made one catch for three yards in his NFL career.

Green Bay Packers: Trevor Davis (Round 5, No. 163 overall)

Trevor Davis was primarily a return man for the Packers. He played three-plus seasons in Green Bay before moving on to Miami and Oakland.

Kansas City Chiefs: Tyreek Hill (Round 5, No. 165 overall)

There were many who believed Hill would not be chosen because of his domestic violence arrest. General Manager John Dorsey had to receive consent from Chiefs owner Clark Hunt to make the selection. The Chiefs were criticized by fans for the selection due to his past issues with domestic violence and the Chiefs' history with former linebacker Jovan Belcher. Hill has 368 catches and 47 touchdown receptions as a Chief.