16th Region All 'A' Classic final: Rams hit perfect 10: Raceland wins 10th straight region crown

Apr. 10—RACELAND — After a trip to the beach, some people might take a few days to get back in the groove for work.

It's not the case with Raceland.

The Rams took down Elliott County, 12-2, in five innings to take the 16th Region All "A" championship after a stellar week of play in Myrtle Beach last week.

"We played really well last night and tonight we just stayed hot," Raceland coach Scott Adkins said. "We did the things we do and the things we work on all year. Just kept hitting the ball."

The All "A" Classic games were the first two for the Lions since they returned from Pigeon Forge. Elliott County defeated Fairview 10-5 on Monday.

"It was like we were walking on eggshells for three innings," Elliott County coach Jack McDaniel said. "We eventually tightened up, and the effort started coming, but it was just a bit too late. We just have to be more aggressive."

Raceland pitcher Davanna Grubb turned the Lions away with three straight 1-2-3 innings to start the game, throwing just 29 pitches across those frames.

"She's done that all year," Adkins said. "The more she's throwing the better she's getting. That's happened over the past few years. It's her turn to shine here."

Grubb ended the contest with just 70 pitches thrown, 50 of which were strikes.

The Rams didn't waste any time lighting up the scoreboard.

Kali Vance drilled a home run over the center field fence to bring in two runs.

"That was an amazing hit," Adkins said. "I've been around here for a few years and I've seen a few girls homer, but off the scoreboard, that was big one there."

Raceland added to its 2-0 lead in the second inning. The Rams plated eight runs on 13 at-bats.

The first run came from an RBI single via Bryna Wellman, followed by a bases-loaded walk.

Vance helped get two more runs in after a ball she hit to center field landed safely on the ground following an error.

The other runs came on a pair of sacrifice flys from Raegan Mackie and Savanna Ratliff, a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch off the back of Lily Poplin, and an RBI single from Shelby Gauze.

Elliott County (8-7) kept fighting despite the 10-0 deficit to start the fourth inning.

The Lions erased the shutout with a Bailee Artripp two-run RBI hit.

"I've been on her to hold back more," McDaniel said. "She's a good hitter. I told her just to let the ball get to her. She held back and got it."

Elliott County's defense also stepped up, following a pitching change that saw Claire Whitley come in for Artripp.

"Claire came in and sort of got our heads back in the game," McDaniel said. "She's one of our leaders. She's been on this year for me. Her confidence is growing."

The Lions couldn't keep that up in the bottom of the fifth.

The Rams entered the frame with a 10-2 lead and were looking to end the contest with their next go-around at the plate.

With one out and one on, Vance hit another bomb, this one to the left field warning track that sent Shelby Gauze, who reached on a double, home and gave Vance a standup double of her own.

A few pitches later, an RBI single from Reagan Mackie brought Peyton Mackie home for the mercy win.

"It's a big win and a big accomplishment," Adkins said. "These girls have worked hard. This was a goal of ours at the beginning of the year. Hopefully, we can make something happen."

Raceland (14-2) advances to the state tournament in Owensboro. Pool play begins on April 27.

ELLIOTT CO 000 20 — 2 4 3

RACELAND 280 02 — 12 9 0

Artripp, Whitley (2) and Castro; Grubb and Vance. W — Grubb. L — Artripp. 2B — McDaniels (EC), Gauze (R), Vance (R). HR — Vance (R).

