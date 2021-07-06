15 and the Mahomies, USA Football team up to benefit local youth football programs

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is up to something cool again through his incredible foundation.

On Tuesday, USA Football announced a partnership with 15 and the Mahomies with the goal of enhancing the youth football experiences of children throughout the Greater Kansas City area this season. Mahomes will be hosting three free youth football coaching clinics this summer, training youth football coaches to become smarter coaches by teaching principles of USA Football’s Football Development Model,

In addition to the free coaching clinics, 15 and the Mahomies will be awarding 15 operating grants to youth football leagues across both Missouri and Kansas. Programs may complete an online grant application beginning now through July 14.

The dates for the youth football coaching clinics have already been announced and they correspond with off days from the Chiefs’ upcoming training camp.

We are proud to team up with @USAFootball and provide grants to 15 youth football leagues and host three youth football coaching clinics across Missouri this summer! 🏈 Clinic Dates:

– July 27. Olathe, KS

– July 31. Web City, MO

– Aug 7. KC, MO pic.twitter.com/jy9p8IJQRf — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) July 6, 2021

Webb City High School head coach John Roderique and Rockwood Summit High School head coach Mike Bellers will be leading the coaching clinics. Roderique is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame with a Missouri-record 12 state championships under his belt. Bellers is a member of the Metro St. Louis Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, has 104 victories and 12 district titles to his name.

“Smart coaching can make a lasting and positive impact on kids and their sports development,” Mahomes said, via press release. “I’m happy to partner with USA Football to support healthy football practices for coaches and youth athletes across the KC region.”

“Patrick’s commitment to kids through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is immense and uncommon,” USA Football CEO & Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck said, via press release. “We value Patrick’s friendship and love of the game to deliver best-in-class coach training and grants to help elevate youth football programs throughout Greater Kansas City.”

You can find out more about both 15 and the Mahomies and USA Football below:

