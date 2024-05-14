Our Editors Swear By This $60 Golf Short for Summer Tee Times

Courtesy of Retailer



BEYOND TEEING YOU up in style, a modern pair of golf shorts offers performance on (and off) the course that's far more comfortable and breathable than a traditional regular men's shorts. How do we know? Our editors writers have been testing the best golf clothing brands for years now, vetting golf apparel on courses ranging from St Andrews Links in Scotland to Royal Blue Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Best Golf Shorts





What to Consider

Similar to how we tested our golf pants, our picks of the best golf shorts can effortlessly take you from a round of golf to a post-game cocktail at the clubhouse. If you're on the fence about which short to choose, here are some features you can look at so you have the perfect blend of performance and style.



Stretch

The most vital element you should demand in golf shorts is a stretchy fabric. Without stretch, you’ll find yourself feeling too constricted and having a hard time when putting, swinging, or bending down a bit. Stretch fabric, usually made with spandex or elastane, allows the golf shorts to have a four-way stretch and move with your motions when you play.

Keep in mind that the primary fabric material in many golf shorts, polyester, isn’t necessarily stretchy since it has no elasticity on its own, so it’s often blended with spandex or elastane to bring out your full range of motion. Or, a 100 percent polyester fabric can be reworked to be stretchy itself—as in the case of Amazon Essentials' Golf Short—such as via knitting or crimping.

Performance

Besides stretch, golf shorts, as inherently outdoors and athletic shorts, need to have other activewear functionalities such as moisture-wicking and quick drying to keep your thighs cool and dry in case you sweat. These anti-humid feats are usually courtesy of polyester, which is literally hydrophobic and water-repellent. And if it gets too hot, you’ll want to look for breathability offered by nylon, such as in Lululemon's Commission Short. Additionally, when the sun is really blazing, many golf shorts now offer UV protection and UPF rating to prevent over 90 percent of the sun's rays from reaching your skin.

Inseam

Golf shorts shouldn’t run too short, which is why the inseam of a golf short is usually cut to be nine-inch—the usual length you’ll find golfers wear; though it can go to as high as 10.5-inch, while the shortest inseam you’ll see in golf shorts is seven-inch. This longer length offers a more elevated, formal look and fuller coverage. Because everyone’s thigh is different, when looking for golf shorts, the rule is thumb is to opt for an inseam that is one or two inches above your knee.

Pockets

To keep your small golf gear and accessories close by and ready to use—like maybe a few tees or balls—a reliable golf short should come with pockets that are spacious enough to secure them safely. Which is why we recommend shorts with large or extra-deep zipper pockets, on the side and in the back, for optimal storage.



How We Selected

To find the best golf shorts, we've consulted with Men's Health’s golf enthusiasts who have tested a variety of golf shorts over the years. For instance, our testers played in Greatness Wins in the Bahamas and TravisMathew at St Andrews Links. The Chubbies Original Stretch Short has become a favorite of ours for local play, as the classic chino short style and stretchy comfort make it easy to transfer from a Saturday morning round to an afternoon family barbecue.

From there, we evaluated every short based on comfort, durability, and performance features. Don't worry, we also considered price point (as some golf shorts provide a better overall value than others). Keep scrolling to get our entire list of recommend golf shorts for 2024.

Originals Stretch Short

Chubbies is known for showing off a little leg, but the Classic Short comes in a fairway friendly seven inch inseam. The cotton and spandex blend is among the lightest and stretchiest fabrics we’ve come across in golf shorts. An elastic waistband has a drawstring hidden inside and belt loops on the outside, which feels like wearing athletic shorts, but allows you to rock a belt when you tuck your shirt in on the course.

If you prefer the style of an old school 100% cotton short, but still want modern athletic performance, this is the one for you. Nailing that combination is how this golf short ended up at the top of our list. We love how well Chubbies pulls off a classic chino look while providing full range of motion.

Shop Now Originals Stretch Short chubbiesshorts.com $59.50

Amazon Essentials Men's Classic-Fit Stretch Golf Short

Ready for action on the course and ready for style flex off the course, these golf shorts come with a straight leg and a tad of stretch for a foolproof budget golf fit. Better yet, they’re under $30—that’s our favorite part. A standout feature in our testing was the shirt gripping waistband. Tucking your shirt back in after ever drive and bunker is no fun. The small pads set into the waistband worked as advertised.

Shop Now Amazon Essentials Men's Classic-Fit Stretch Golf Short amazon.com $26.60

Beck Short

The Beck Short hides athletic performance in a relatively dressy package. A unique blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex creates a multicolor weave that resembles a micro-plaid suiting fabric. This tech material is actually packed with ample stretch, high breathability, and enough water resistance to handle some light rain.

Of all the golf shorts we tested, we found this one works best for more elevated looks, without sacrificing performance. Pair it with a white long sleeve polo and some old school blucher golf shoes, and you’ll impress even the most exclusive country clubs.

Shop Now Beck Short travismathew.com $89.95

Clubhouse Short

Super lightweight and virtually friction free, this performance short from Greatness Wins is built for a wide range of athletic pursuits. The polyester and spandex blend is essentially the same material you’ll find in a number of gym shorts. During our testing, it handled tennis, pickleball, biking, and hiking with no issue. Where it really shined, however, is on the fairway.

The classic cut and mid-length inseam fit the ideal golf short look. We found that the inset pocket is perfect for carrying extra golf tees. Since the fabric is treated with the same type of DWR finish that is used on rain coats, rain, sweat, and dirt wipe right off for easy maintenance.

Shop Now Clubhouse Short greatnesswins.com $78.00

ABC Classic-Fit Golf Short 7"

The ABC Classic golf shorts are made from a water resistant fabric, which has a similar texture and feel to fabrics found in swim trunks. Light drizzles and splashes beaded up and wiped right off in our testing. When we simulated a full downpour with a hose, the shorts dried up quickly.

Another feature that came in handy during our testing is the zip pocket tucked into the side seam, below the left hand pocket. Items placed in here are secured on your hip to minimize movement as you walk and swing. It comes in a seven inch and nine inch inseam, so you can find your preferred fit regardless of your height.

Shop Now ABC Classic-Fit Golf Short 7" lululemon.com $98.00

Expandable Flat Front Golf Short

Tournament-approved golf shorts? That's a no-brainer for sure. Aside from a stretchy fabric, the waistband is made to be expandable for even more flexibility. And it comes with innate UV protection for when the sun is blazing high. The expandable waistband has an elastic panel concealed in the back, with a standard design upfront. It gives the feel and performance of gym shorts, with an elevated look. We threw a belt on and no one was any the wiser.

Shop Now Expandable Flat Front Golf Short amazon.com $33.13

UA Tech Shorts

Under Armour went long with a ten inch inseam on this golf short. Even though it drops to around the knee, a lightweight fabric will not drag you down when you putt and swing. The stretchy, durable polyester weave also wicks away sweat to keep you dry and steady.

We found that the length of the UA Tech shorts is actually beneficial on hot, sunny days. The extra coverage keeps the rays off your upper-legs. Even in high heat, the material managed sweat and air flow pretty well.

Shop Now UA Tech Shorts underarmour.com $60.00

Performance Link Shorts

From the first to the 18th hole, these moisture-wicking, quick-drying golf shorts bring the elevated chinos style to the course. You'll look sharp and sophisticated whether you're putting or sipping drinks with friends at the clubhouse.

The inner waistband is lined with rubber grip, which was effective at keeping shirts tucked in on the course. Since there is no elastic in the waist, we found that you really should wear a belt with these shorts. The rubber gripping did not help with keeping the shorts from drooping without one.

Shop Now Performance Link Shorts bonobos.com $99.00

7" On Par Short

This are the fastest paced golf short that we tested. Which means that it is optimized for those who stay quick on their feet and power through a course. The On Par short is made with durable water-repellent fabric that minimizes friction as it moves. Three zip closure pockets keep items snug to the body for minimal bounce on the go.

Wilson’s golf short is also breathable and quick-drying, making it ideal for hot summer days when things can get a bit too wet. In a classic chino-short style and a seven-inch cut, these are cool for making moves on and off the course.

Shop Now 7" On Par Short wilson.com $46.80

Shackleford Performance Hybrid Short

Peter Millar, a tried-and-true golf clothing brand, really brings performance to the table with this golf short. It’s water-resistant, quick-drying, and made with over 10% of spandex for a four-way stretch that ensures your full range of motion is unconstricted.

Fit-wise, we like that it is classy enough for a night out but also functional enough for a round on the course. We took this one on vacation and it handled 18 holes, a full day of travel, and an evening of drinks and dining. Just make sure to pack a golf belt and an evening belt.

Shop Now Shackleford Performance Hybrid Short petermillar.com $105.00

Helmsman Shorts

This offering from Mizzen & Main has it all—four-way stretch, moisture-wicking, wrinkle resistance, stretchy waistband—everything you need in a modern golf short. What stood out most in testing was that the fabric is especially soft and creates no friction on the move.

There is nothing flashy about this golf short, and that is part of the appeal for us. Plain-looking but versatile enough for different occasions, when you feel like dressing up a bit, go for this failsafe option. We rocked it to a country club, a coffee shop, a cocktail bar, and a backyard barbecue.

Shop Now Helmsman Shorts mizzenandmain.com $98.00

