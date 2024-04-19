15 Stylish Golf Gloves That Will Have You Playing Your Best Rounds

Courtesy of Retailer



HAVING THE RIGHT pair of golf gloves can make the difference between a good or bad day on the course. At their most basic level, golf gloves prevent nasty blisters and calluses; and at their best, golf gloves ensure protection while also improving your hold on the club so you can grip it and rip it all day long. It's true many golf gloves look the same (all-white leather is the classic go-to), but that doesn't mean they're a dime a dozen. Never settle for any old random glove you stumble upon. The best golf glove is the one that fits and feels the best to you.

Best Golf Gloves in 2024





What to Look for in a Golf Glove

Left Hand, Right Hand, or Both

If you're new to golf, the most common golf glove configuration is to wear a glove on your left hand if you're a right-handed golfer. and wear a glove on your right hand if you're a left-handed golfer. This is due to your front hand having more control and movement on the club than your backhand, thus making it ideal for wearing a glove to protect from blisters and help ensure the strongest grip possible. Rarely do golfers wear gloves on each hand while playing. The only time you might see this is when it's cold outside and a golfer opts for a pair of cold-weather golf gloves.

Material

Golf gloves are most commonly made out of different types of leather. The most common leathers are synthetic, goatskin, sheepskin, and Cabretta leather. Cabretta leather is the most popular material these days. It's a soft, supple leather made from a specific type of sheep that grows hair instead of wool. Cabretta leather is also durable and lightweight, so when you combine all of its qualities it makes an excellent leather for use in golf gloves.

Breathability

The best golf gloves combine durability with breathability, but finding that sweet spot between the two can be pretty difficult. Buying a golf glove with lots of reinforcement to prevent tearing can sometimes be too heavy and trap heat, thus causing your hands to sweat while playing. Buying a glove that's thin and breathable can sometimes be too weak and start tearing and forming holes faster than expected. Finding that happy-medium is different for every golfer, but we're confident in saying that all of the golf gloves above combine the best of both qualities.

How We Selected

For the past 2 years, Men's Health gear editors and writers have been testing golf gloves to find the best ones for all types of players. To narrow down our favorites, we evaluated golf glove sets based on durability, performance, and price point. We also considered golf gloves that have high praise from the golf community.

Following the same philosophy in choosing a preferred set in of favorite golf clubs and golf shoes, our top golf gloves eliminate the vast array of choices and boils it all down to the good stuff. The 12 golf gloves ahead appeal to all types of golfers, no matter what your skill level is and what environment you'll be playing in the most. Let's get to the list.



FootJoy Men's WeatherSof 2-Pack Golf Glove

Not to be confused with a set of gloves for a right and left hand, this 2-pack of either right-hand only or left-hand-only golf gloves from FootJoy will only set you back a $20 bill. The thin gloves are made with fine performance leather, with thumb and palm patches for reinforcement. FootJoy also added mesh across the knuckle areas to help with cooling. It's true you might burn a few holes in these gloves faster than other picks on this list, but when you consider how easy and affordable they are to replenish they are well worth making your go-to glove.

Shop Now FootJoy Men's WeatherSof 2-Pack Golf Glove amazon.com $19.95

Flag Seekers Glove

For a brand that focuses mostly on the fashion side of golf, Malbon’s on-course gear is exceptional. You’d think that a golf glove launched by a lifestyle-focused brand wouldn’t be any good, but the Malbon glove is just as good, if not better, than the ones made by big players in the golf equipment world — not to mention more stylish.

The glove is made from premium Cabretta leather: the best of the best when it comes to golf gloves. The “M” logo on the top of the hand not only provides some style points, but adds to the glove’s ability to hug your hand even after hundreds of swings. Top it all off with a removable ball marker on the velcro closure and you’ve got a glove you’ll go back to every time you need a new one.

Shop Now Flag Seekers Glove malbongolf.com $40.00

Double Me 2.0 Golf Glove

TravisMathew has a ton of fun and high-quality golf glove to choose from. You can choose from several clever designs with text (or no text) on the fingers to show off to your friends on the course. And each glove is made with Cabretta leather and built to the same specs most of the premium golf gloves have on this list. We're digging the creativity here.

Shop Now Double Me 2.0 Golf Glove travismathew.com $39.95

Ghost Titanium

Made with fine leather and available in a ton of sleek colors, Ghost Golf's gloves are a great way to veer away from the traditional all-white glove without going too crazy in the design. The glove has a nice supple feel, and design notes like the Ghost logo and pull tab on the side add some extra flair that will gain some eyes from your buddies. If you go with this pick, you might as well pair them with the Ghost Golf Magnetic Towel that we're loving at the moment.

Shop Now Ghost Titanium ghostgolf.com $40.00

Callaway Golf Weather Spann Glove

The most current tour glove from Callaway, this fine cabretta leather glove contains an added Griptac technology to help ensure a locked-in grip on the club. The glove also contains added design notes like perforations on the fingers and a quick dry cuff to help with breathability and moisture wicking. Simply put, this is a durable full leather glove that will hold up quite well over time and look great out at the country club.

Shop Now Callaway Golf Weather Spann Glove amazon.com $12.99

Pure Color Camo

Vice Golf's Pure Golf Gloves are available in several unique colors that are sure to put some swagger in your swing. They're made to last much longer than your average clubhouse golf glove thanks to its supple lambskin materials and flexible velcro top. To sweeten the deal even further, Vice offers a $5 discount per glove when you purchase three or more at a time.

Shop Now Pure Color Camo vicegolf.com $18.99

Modest Vintage Player Ltd PRO Cream Cabretta Leather Golf Glove - (2-Pack) (Medium)

If style and performance are both important to you, look no further than Modest Vintage Player. They take heritage styles and remake them for modern times while retaining all of the quality and attention to detail that was imperative back in the old days.

Each size fits, well, like a glove. These are made to hug your hand in just the right way over thousands of swings, so don’t be put off by the price — these will last way longer than a Kirkland Signature 4-pack. They may be a bit tight on first wear, but they are only going to fit better with time. While many golf gloves are destined to be destroyed after a round or two, these are made to be worn hard and put away wet, forming to the shape of your hand more and more with each swing.

Shop Now Modest Vintage Player Ltd PRO Cream Cabretta Leather Golf Glove - (2-Pack) (Medium) amazon.com $70.00

Tech Extreme VII Golf Glove

This latest Tech Extreme VII glove is close in build to an older Nike glove Tiger has been spotted playing with in the past and is relied upon by one of golf’s current best players, Scottie Scheffler. The Tech Extreme VII has a solid combination of stretch and breathability while still providing excellent grip.

The synthetic leather is affordable and durable, so these gloves won’t break the bank while still lasting a long time.



Shop Now Tech Extreme VII Golf Glove nike.com $16.00

Barnaby's Oynx Players Performance Golf Glove

Building a brand that specializes in only golf gloves isn’t an easy task, but the team over at Barnaby’s has done it with aplomb. Taking cues from golf gloves of yesteryear, they’ve crafted a premium Cabretta leather glove that not only looks exceptional but is actually made to last more rounds than any glove you’ve had before.

The stitching is excellent — our tester found no rips or stitching issues after wearing a Barnaby’s glove for 10 rounds straight. The color doesn’t fade and the white glove stays fresh for hundreds of swings. For a stylish, well-made brand, these gloves also provide an excellent value — a white or black glove will only set you back $25, plus you’re supporting a small group of golf creatives.

Shop Now Barnaby's Oynx Players Performance Golf Glove bybarnaby.com $25.00

Bionic Men's ReliefGrip 2.0 Golf Gloves

Bionic Gloves have a loyal following from golfers due to their ability to maintain an elite grip on the club while feeling comfortable on the hands. What makes this pair special is its targeted relief design. Bionic places relief pads throughout the palm to help "even out the surface of the hand" and lighten the pressure you get from swinging. The design can be especially helpful to golfers with minor aches and pains in their hands.

Shop Now Bionic Men's ReliefGrip 2.0 Golf Gloves amazon.com $32.99

Titleist Players Men's Golf Gloves

A popular pick among golfers, this ciabatta leather piece from Titleist has all you could want in your golf glove. We're talking a thin and breathable feel, a satin reinforcement on the cuff, and added padding on the thumb for increased strength and durability. You will pay a bit more for this glove than other ones from the major golf brands, but if you're looking to maximize the lifespan of your glove before you have to re-up again, you'll get your money's worth here.

Shop Now Titleist Players Men's Golf Gloves amazon.com $24.95

TaylorMade Stratus Tech Cadet Glove 2-Pack

Another quality 2-pack for around $20, the TaylorMade Stratus is made with HyperTec leather that helps limit sweat while providing a solid grip. It's similar to many of the golf gloves on this list, except what's remarkable is the HyperTec leather does have 4-way stretch built-in, so you have a little more give and movement than usual.

Taylor Made makes some of the greatest golf gear in the game — their marquee player, Scottie Scheffler, just won the Masters (easily). Nothing you buy from the brand will disappoint, even their most affordable product, so you can be sure you’re investing properly with TaylorMade gloves.

Shop Now TaylorMade Stratus Tech Cadet Glove 2-Pack amazon.com $19.99

Wilson Staff Model Glove

Most top-of-the-line golf gloves don't veer far from each other in terms of design. This Staff Model Glove from Wilson is cut to tour player specifications and features oh-so-good Cabretta leather and a precise cut for ultimate comfort. You can't go wrong with this one.

Wilson has been outfitting golfers and racquet sport enthusiasts for years, so there’s really no disputing their bonafides. We love that you can pick up Wilson gloves for less than 20 bucks and we’ll always stand behind their durability.

Shop Now Wilson Staff Model Glove wilson.com $22.99

WinterSof

Golfing in the winter is hard enough already, but if you just have to get out when the weather is bad, this is the glove you need to choose. We recommend these for anyone who plays golf in the winter, even if your local weather only gets down into the 40s or 50s. Cold hands do not result in good golf scores.



Made with windproof and water-resistant fleece, the FootJoy WinterSof is the perfect cold-weather golf glove for those early spring and late fall tee times. The cuff extends down the wrist and has a snug fit to seal off any chilly air, and a unique tech-suede knit palm helps keep a firm grip in all types of cold weather. What's nice is the pack also comes in a pair (one right, one left).

Shop Now WinterSof amazon.com $23.99

What to Consider When Buying Golf Gloves

What Material Should I Choose?

Cabretta leather is far and away the best material for a golf glove. However, even brands that commit to using Cabretta leather for their gloves tend to provide different levels of quality. We’d recommend buying a couple of gloves made from Cabretta, use them for a while, then decide which works best for you.

If you want something that won’t cost as much, look for synthetic leather gloves. These won’t last as long and may not give you quite the same feel that a premium Cabretta glove does, a synthetic glove will save you serious cash over time.

How Should a Golf Glove Fit?

Golf gloves will almost always be tight at first, but they’ll stretch after 20-30 swings. It should be tight to start and easy to pull on once it gets broken in a bit. A glove that fits you properly will never feel too big, so be sure to size down if the current glove you have leaves some extra room at each finger tip.

If you’re someone with big palms and short fingers, look for gloves that come in Cadet sizing, which takes this discrepancy into account.

