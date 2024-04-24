12 prospects for Broncos at pick No. 12 of the 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is set to begin on Thursday and (barring a trade) the Denver Broncos will select 12th overall in the first round.

We already have a pretty good idea of which players will be picked before the Broncos go on the clock. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are all expected to go early, followed by receivers Marvin Harrison, Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze. Offensive lineman Joe Alt is also likely to go off the board before Denver picks at No. 12.

So, who will be left for Denver?

We’ve put together a quick list of 12 players who — hypothetically — have a chance of falling to the Broncos. Nothing is guaranteed, of course, and the draft always features multiple surprises, but at least half of the players on this list should be available when Denver is set to pick at No. 12.

The two most “unrealistic” options included are Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner, but there are scenarios in which one or both of them could fall to the Broncos.

Check out our full list of 12 potential targets for Denver below.

