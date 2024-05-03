118 Utah student-athletes graduate, including 3 NFL players who returned to school. Here’s the full list
One hundred and eighteen University of Utah student-athletes across all 20 school-sponsored sports are set to graduate this year.
All 8,652 of Utah’s 2023-24 graduates were celebrated on Thursday evening as the university held its annual commencement ceremony at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Twenty-seven football players will be awarded their degree, including three NFL players that returned to Utah to finish their education.
Defensive end Bradlee Anae, who played at Utah from 2016-2019 and was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, later going on to play for New York Jets, is graduating with a financial planning and counseling degree.
Safety Marquise Blair, who played at Utah in 2017 and 2018, then was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and later played for the Carolina Panthers, is graduating with a human development and family studies degree.
Offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom, who played at Utah from 2008-2011, was drafted by the Oakland Raiders, and played seven years in the NFL, is graduating with a chemical engineering degree.
Seventeen current football players will graduate or have graduated before playing next season — Josh Calvert, Alex Harrison, Jaren Kump, Money Parks, Jack Bouwmeester, Shintaro Mann, Connor O’Toole, Junior Tafuna, Moroni Anae, JT Greep, Van Fillinger, Tevita Fotu, Nick Howe, Junior Tafuna, Tanoa Togiai, Zemaiah Vaughn and Aliki Vimahi.
As of the last NCAA report in December of 2023, the University of Utah has a 94% student-athlete graduation rate.
Here’s the list of 2023-24 Utah student-athlete graduates
Baseball (10)
Jayden Kiernan, Parks, Recreation & Tourism BS (Fall graduate)
Matthew Sox, Mechanical Engineering BS (Fall graduate)
Karson Bodily, Economics BS
TJ Clarkson, Finance BS
Dakota Duffalo, Finance BS
Kai Roberts, Business Administration BS
Bryson Van Sickle, Environmental & Sustainable Studies BS
Bruer Webster, Sociology BS
Ernesto Lugo-Canchola Sociology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Brett Porthan, Communication BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Football (27)
Josh Calvert, Sociology BS (Fall graduate)
Hayden Furey, Accounting BS (Fall graduate)
Alex Harrison, Communication BS (Fall graduate)
Ja’Quinden Jackson, Communication BS (Fall graduate)
Jaren Kump, Health and Kinesiology BS (Fall graduate)
Kenzel Lawler, Psychology BS (Fall graduate)
Faybian Marks, Communication BS (Fall graduate)
Money Parks, Communication BS (Fall graduate)
Jadon Pearson, Criminology BS (Fall graduate)
Jack Bouwmeester, Communication BS
Shintaro Mann, Communication BA
Connor O’Toole, Business Administration BS
Jason Siaosi, Sociology BS
Junior Tafuna, Economics BS
Moroni Anae, Family Communication & Human Development BS
JT Greep, Marketing BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Bryson Reeves, Psychology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Van Fillinger (Summer 2024 graduate)
Tevita Fotu, Sociology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Nick Howe, Accounting (Summer 2024 graduate)
Junior Tafuna, Economics BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Tanoa Togiai, Financial Planning BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Zemaiah Vaughn, Sociology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Aliki Vimahi, Sociology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Bradlee Anae, Financial Planning & Counseling BS
Marquise Blair, Human Development & Family studies BS
Tony Bergstrom, Chemical Engineering BCH
Men’s basketball (3)
Ben Carlson, Entrepreneurship BS
Gabe Madsen, Sociology BS
Rollie Worster, Criminology BS
Men’s golf (2)
Javier Barcos, Business Administration BS
Hunter Howe, Information Systems MS
Men’s lacrosse (11)
Jared Andreala, Marketing BS
Tyler Bradbury, Finance MS
Collin Ervin, Finance BS
MJ McMahon, Finance MS
Carson Moyer, Entrepreneurship BS
Josh Rose, Business Administration BS
Koa Todd, Health and Kinesiology BS
Peter Hagan Business, Administration BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Connor Hollison, Psychology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Jordan Hyde, Psychology BS and Criminology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Justus Peterson, Operations & Supply Chain BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Men’s skiing (4)
Tom Mancini, International Studies BS
Wilhelm Normannseth, Finance BS
Gustav Vøllo, Business Analytics MS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Mikkel Solbakken, Finance MS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Men’s swimming (7)
Noah Carlson, Computer Science BCS (Fall graduate)
Dylan Becker, Psychology BS
Micah Ginoza, History Teaching BA
Jaek Horner, Finance BS
Marko Kovacic, Information Systems BS
Parker McOmber, Biomedical Engineering BIO
Nathan Ramey, Biochemistry BS and Chemical Engineering BCH
Men’s tennis (4)
Michael Blando, Communication BS
Geronimo Espin Busleiman, International Studies BA
Jayson Blando, Business Administration BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Bruno Krenn, Psychology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Women’s basketball (3)
Kennady McQueen, Health and Kinesiology BS
Alissa Pili, Sociology BS
Dasia Young, Psychology BS
Gymnastics (3)
Jaylene Gilstrap, Family Communication & Human Development BS and Communication BS
Abby Paulson, Political Science BS and Health and Kinesiology BS
Alani Sabado , Marketing BS
Softball (9)
Madi Jacobus, Nursing BSN (Fall graduate)
Aliya Belarde, Communication BS
Chloe Doyle, Health and Kinesiology BS
Julia Jimenez, Family Communication & Human Development BS
Sarah Ladd, Health, Society and Policy BS
Mariah Lopez, Psychology BS
Sophie Jacquez, Health and Kinesiology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Leilani Melendez, Psychology BS and Criminology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Shelbi Ortiz, Business Administration BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Women’s skiing (5)
Madison Hoffman, Finance BS
Michelle Kervén, Information Systems BS and Business Administration BS
Kaja Norbye, Finance BS
Karianne Dengerud, Finance BS
Sydney Palmer-Leger, Health and Kinesiology BS
Women’s soccer (7)
Courtney Brown, Accounting MAC (Fall graduate)
Jade Gosar, Business Analytics MS (Fall graduate)
Hailey Povilus, Health and Kinesiology BS (Fall graduate)
Megan Quiggle, Communication BS and Criminology & Corrections CRU (Fall graduate)
Ragan Vanschalkwyk, Health and Kinesiology BS
Baylie Jackson, Environmental & Sustain Std BS
Taliana Kaufusi, Family Communication & Human Development BS
Beach volleyball (2)
Marissa Koch, Psychology BS
Camille Lee, Communication BA and International Studies BA
Women’s swimming (8)
Lizzy DeCecco, Biology BS (Fall graduate)
Reagan Cathcart, Health, Society and Policy BA
Cameron Daniell, Health and Kinesiology BS
Kim Lanaghen, Biology BS
Harper Lehman, Communication BS
Hannah Truax, Political Science BS
Maddie Woznick, Health and Kinesiology BS
Kyla Yetter, Psychology BS
Track and field/cross country (12)
Caroline Fischer, Health, Society and Policy BS and Social Work BSW
Delaney Gates, Marketing BS
Morgan Jensen, Social Work BSW
Bailey Kealamakia, Data Science BS
Chloe Kockler, Civil Engg HCV
Ellie Lundgreen, Chemical Engineering BCH
Brooke Manson, City & Metro Planning MCP and Urban Ecology BS
Malia Overton, Criminology BS and Sociology BS
Maddie Reed , Urban Ecology BS
Claire Rusovick, Film and Media Arts BA
Josefine Eriksen, Family Communication & Human Development BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Ally Gomm, Psychology BS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Women’s tennis (1)
Ana Luiza Cruz, Finance MS (Summer 2024 graduate)
Volleyball (1)
Emily Smith Biomedical Engineering MS