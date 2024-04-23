These 11 SC fishing charter captains are among the best in the world, new ranking shows

Have you ever gone on a fishing charter from Hilton Head?

If so, your charter captain may have been one of 11 around the island that have been globally recognized after receiving FishingBooker’s Angler’s Choice Award.

The fishing around the island is reportedly one of the best areas in the state, and some of the best is for fish such as redfish, tarpon, cobia, bass, red snapper, sheepshead, sea trout and various shark species, according to hiltonhead.com.

Eleven charter fishing captains from the island are among the “best in the world,” reported FishingBooker, an online marketplace that specializes in booking charter boats for recreational fishing and reports to be the world’s largest platform connecting anglers and fishing guides.

Out of the 7,910 captains who partner with FishingBooker, only 537 of them were recognized for their excellence each quarter this year, according to the service.

With 11 of the winners being located in Beaufort County, which is 24% of all captains listed on the site in the county, local captains performed more than three times as well as the national average.

Every quarter, the platform announces its Angler’s Choice Award to account for the seasonality of the fishing business.

The recognition of this award “acknowledges charter operators for their exceptional customer service, reliability, and quality of fishing trips. Notably, some captains demonstrate consistent excellence across multiple seasons.”

The 11 fishing charter captains on Hilton Head Island that received the Angler’s Choice Award, according to FishingBooker, include:

Allick Inglis of Fish Bluffton Dialed In

David Peterso n of Above & Below Charters

David Spahr of Carolina Rig

Thomas MacDonald of Hilton Head Inshore Charters

Kurt Jeter of Aqua Excursions

Marc Pincus of Reelin Charters

Jennifer Klippel of Drifter Excursions

Mark Morrell of Hilton Head Inshore

Rodney Summers of Southern Summers Charters

Bill Kendrick of Sonrise Fishing Charters

Tommy Buskirk of Sea Island Adventures

To be eligible for the award, charter operators are required to have received a 4.8 or higher out of a 5 star review rating from 10 or more verified reviews, a 98% reliability score and response rate as well as having a full business verification over the past 12 months. A triple Angler’s Choice Award winner would have had to meet this criteria three times in a row.