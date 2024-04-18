Advertisement

11 Salem HS student-athletes sign letters of intent

Ryan Moye
·1 min read

SALEM, Va. (WFXR)—11 Seniors at Salem High School signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.

Here are all the student-athletes who signed their letters on Wednesday:

  • Jaelyn Allen- Virginia Tech Football

  • Khamari Garner- Roanoke College Football

  • Josiah Moyer- Christopher Newport University Football

  • Jayveon Jones- Christopher Newport University Football

  • Chris Martin- Georgetown University Football

  • Eliza Fleenor- University of Lynchburg Swimming

  • Zach Easter- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Swimming

  • Rumiel Nugent- Roanoke College Track and Field

  • Myah Sowder- Roanoke College Cheer

  • Sofia Yanez-Yelazkez- Hollins University Soccer

  • Dakota Hawkins- Emory & Henry Lacrosse

This was more than a ceremony for these Seniors, but a culmination of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.