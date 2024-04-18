11 Salem HS student-athletes sign letters of intent
SALEM, Va. (WFXR)—11 Seniors at Salem High School signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.
Here are all the student-athletes who signed their letters on Wednesday:
Jaelyn Allen- Virginia Tech Football
Khamari Garner- Roanoke College Football
Josiah Moyer- Christopher Newport University Football
Jayveon Jones- Christopher Newport University Football
Chris Martin- Georgetown University Football
Eliza Fleenor- University of Lynchburg Swimming
Zach Easter- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Swimming
Rumiel Nugent- Roanoke College Track and Field
Myah Sowder- Roanoke College Cheer
Sofia Yanez-Yelazkez- Hollins University Soccer
Dakota Hawkins- Emory & Henry Lacrosse
This was more than a ceremony for these Seniors, but a culmination of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.
