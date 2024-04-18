11 Salem HS student-athletes sign letters of intent

SALEM, Va. (WFXR)—11 Seniors at Salem High School signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.

Here are all the student-athletes who signed their letters on Wednesday:

Jaelyn Allen- Virginia Tech Football

Khamari Garner- Roanoke College Football

Josiah Moyer- Christopher Newport University Football

Jayveon Jones- Christopher Newport University Football

Chris Martin- Georgetown University Football

Eliza Fleenor- University of Lynchburg Swimming

Zach Easter- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Swimming

Rumiel Nugent- Roanoke College Track and Field

Myah Sowder- Roanoke College Cheer

Sofia Yanez-Yelazkez- Hollins University Soccer

Dakota Hawkins- Emory & Henry Lacrosse

This was more than a ceremony for these Seniors, but a culmination of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

