10 Things I Wish I Knew Before My First Masters Experience

I had an opportunity to attend a tournament day of the Masters at Augusta National this year, and the entire experience was honestly more spectacular than anything I could have imagined. I don’t follow golf closely, but it’s hard not to get in the spirit of the game when you live in the South, you get a perfect week of weather, and you’re surrounded by a family of golf lovers. I went into Friday (the second day of tournament play) with a long list of things I wanted to see and do during what may very well have been my only visit to Augusta National. (The chances of winning the lottery for a single-day ticket is roughly 0.55%.) Of course, I did a lot of research before attending, from planning out exactly the concession items I wanted to try to seeking out the best spectating spots on the course. Despite all my preparations, there were a few things I discovered throughout the day that I would have benefitted from knowing beforehand. Here are 10 tips and tricks I learned from my first Masters experience. P.S. Congrats on your second win, Scottie!

Have a plan for the pro shop

The minute I revealed to my family that I was going to the Masters, the requests for merch started rolling in, since you can only get official Masters branded apparel and products at Augusta National. I dutifully made note of sizes and color preferences in my notes app before realizing I wouldn’t have my phone inside the store and transferring everyone’s orders to a scrap piece of paper. My husband and I made it through the gates around 7:40 on Friday morning and made a beeline for the pro shop, where a long line had already formed. Thankfully, everything at Augusta National operates with efficiency that rivals both Disney World and Chick-fil-A on their best days, and we through the queue in about 30 minutes. Once inside, the frenzied scene resembled a mix between Black Friday shopping and the New York stock exchange with folks yelling out sizes and style numbers for polos and pullovers to attendants behind a large counter. Having a clear list of everything we needed to purchase added some much-needed structure to an otherwise stressful shopping experience.



If you see a gnome, buy it

Prior to arriving in Augusta, I had never heard of the coveted Masters gnome, but from the moment I arrived in town, I didn’t come across a single person who wasn’t talking about it. The 1-foot-tall collector’s item has been sold since 2016, each year with new design. The ceramic figures (sold for $49.50) are stocked every morning of Masters week, and patrons are limited to buying one per day. Full disclosure: the gnome was not on my shopping list, but after seeing person after person exit the shop, gnome in hand, I gave into the hype and got one. Of course the minute we got in the checkout line, my husband decided we needed two, but by the time we went back to grab another, they were already gone.

Don’t be afraid to ask for directions

The course is massive, and though they provide a Spectators Guide and pairings sheet with a map of the grounds, Augusta National can still be a bit confusing to navigate. Fortunately, there are attendants and staff stationed throughout the course to direct traffic (read: make sure you don’t walk onto a fairway while someone’s teeing off) and help you get where you need to go. After wasting a bit of time backtracking trying to find the photo line, we gave in and began asking for directions. Not only did we get where we wanted faster, but we got to have some lovely conversations with folks who have been attending the hallowed sporting events for years and years.



It pays to get creative at concessions

Yes, try the iconic $1.50 pimento cheese sandwich—and the egg salad sandwich and chicken salad sandwich while you’re at it. But don’t be afraid to combine menu items to suit your taste. I discovered the glory of chicken sandwich doctored up with a spread of pimento cheese alongside the signature Crow’s Nest craft beer, a Belgium-styled wheat ale brewed just for the Masters. And don’t sleep on the dessert. Both the peach ice cream sandwich and white chocolate pecan cookie were delightful. The most expensive things on the menu are white wine and craft beer for $6 (in a souvenir cup mind you), so there’s no need to hold back.

Save time by skipping the check line at the pro shop

If you visit the pro shop at the beginning of the day versus the end, you won’t want to be weighed down by your shopping bags as you navigate the course. Augusta National offers a free check service where you can stow your purchases while you go about your day, but the line can get rather long. After waiting in line for 30 minutes, then spending another 45 in the shop, we were itching to get out on the course, so rather than waiting in line to check our bags, we decided to take them back to the car. Parking at Augusta National is pretty pain-free, which means we ended up parking only a 5- to 7-minute walk from the gates. Rather than waiting in another line, we hustled back to the car to drop off our goods and probably saved ourselves a good 30 minutes. Note: You can exit and re-enter the grounds only once per day, so if you anticipate needing to leave for any other reason, you might want to send just one person back to the car.

For the best views, sit at any open chair

One of the Masters’ best traditions is that patrons are allowed to bring in their own chairs to set up all over the course, which means you could end up just feet away from the world's greatest golfers at any given moment. It’s probably one of the only sporting events (save floor seats at an NBA game) where you can get that up close and personal to the athletes. Since seat placement is all first come, first served, folks turn out pretty early to put their chairs in prime spots (Amen Corner, hole 16, and hole 18 are all highly sought-after positions). But since there are 18 holes and up to 100 golfers playing at any given time, hardly anyone stays in their seats all day. Because of that, you could show up to a hole and see dozens of unattended chairs. Per Masters decorum, patrons should feel free to sit in any chair, so long as they’re ready to move over when its owner returns. I didn’t bring in my own chair, but instead fully took advantage of this rule, scoring pretty optimal seating at both hole 16 and Amen Corner. Judging by the mass of people standing behind empty rows of chairs, more people should have taken advantage of this unspoken rule.

Save your cups

Every drink at the Masters (save the bottled water) is served in a reusable plastic cup with a Masters logo on it, and they’re fairly nice at that. You may be tempted to toss your cup after you’ve finished your beverage, but hold onto it instead. At just $2 for a drink, this’ll be by far the cheapest souvenir you’ll find at Augusta National. And you’ll get the added bonus of doing something good for the environment if you save it from the trashcan.

Don’t let the “no phone” rule stop you from getting a picture

Cell phones and cameras are allowed on the course during practice rounds (Monday through Wednesday), but once the tournament starts, you’ll have to leave all your devices behind. Though my husband admitted to reaching for his phone several times during the day because the sights were truly that stunning, there’s something magical about having an uninterrupted viewing experience. Of course, in our day and age it’s hard to imagine not getting a photo of any momentous occasion (especially one that’s such a bucket list item), so Augusta National provides a free opportunity for a photo op at Founder’s Corner, located directly behind the Clubhouse. You might have to wait in line for the snapshot, but the frame-worthy photo is totally worth it.



Be prepared for all kinds of weather

If you’ve spent any time in the South, you know the weather can be unpredictable—and this year’s Masters was no different. Temperatures during the week ranged from the low 50s to the low 80s, with wind gusts reaching up to 43 mph. If you go, bring layers, be prepared to take them on and off throughout the day, and don’t forget sunscreen. I, for one, remembered to put sunscreen on my face and arms, but neglected my legs, which got a little toasty in the direct sun during the hour or so I spent posted up at hole 16.



Take a moment to soak it all in

One thing everyone agrees on: the day flies by in the blink of an eye. If you’re like me and can’t help but want to do it all, you might find yourself wishing for more time. While it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle, running between holes, don’t forget to take some time to soak it all in—the beauty, the tradition, the competition, the unmatched majesty of the Masters.

