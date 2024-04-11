10 observations: Blackhawks routed by Blues after allowing 4 goals on 4 shots to start first period originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks were routed by the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Wednesday at Enterprise Center.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The last time the Blackhawks were in St. Louis, they completely collapsed after blowing a 5-2 lead in the third period and losing 7-5 right before the Christmas break. And to make matters worse, they had to bus back to Chicago due to weather conditions. Let's just say things picked up where they left off...

2. The Blackhawks allowed four goals on four shots in the opening 6:59. That's not a typo. The Blues punched them in the mouth early and the Blackhawks didn't know what hit them. St. Louis carved Chicago all night with stretch passes. An ugly, ugly start. Head coach Luke Richardson's reaction said it all:

Luke Richardson doesn't look happy about Chicago giving up four goals on four shots to start the game in St. Louis. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/xhcWoCvhGM — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 11, 2024

3. Richardson typically doesn't like pulling his goaltender, but he had no choice in this game. Arvid Söderblom entered in relief after Petr Mrazek gave up three goals on three shots in a 4:37 span. Söderblom allowed a goal on his first shot then stopped 17 in a row before the Blues scored their fifth goal in the final frame. But the damage has already been done.

4. The lone highlight of the night was when Landon Slaggert scored his first career NHL goal in the third period to pull Chicago within 5-2. He had a false alarm goal on March 26 vs. Calgary but this one wasn't taken away from him. He earned it, too.

LANDON SLAGGERT HAS AN NHL GOAL, LADIES AND GENTLEMAN! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/voozYKbAl8 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) April 11, 2024

5. By my count, the Blackhawks hit the post three times. First it was Connor Bedard, then it was Philipp Kurashev, and later it was Slaggert, who hit the pipe on a shorthanded opportunity. Tough luck.

6. Nick Foligno did not travel with the team to St. Louis for personal reasons. He's expected to be back for Friday's game. The hope is that Connor Murphy (groin) will also make his return on Friday or Sunday as well.

7. Taylor Raddysh returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last two games. He skated in Foligno's spot on the second line with Andreas Athanasiou and Tyler Johnson. He had two shots on goal, three hits, and delivered a beautiful cross-ice pass to Jason Dickinson for a one-timer in the second period but he was denied. Raddysh committed a fluky delay of game penalty in the third period but he was otherwise solid.

8. The Blues are fighting for their playoff lives. They have three games left and are chasing down Vegas for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference but I just don't see it happening. They essentially have to win out and get some help for that to happen.

9. Before the game, WGN Radio announced that it has signed a three-year extension with the Blackhawks. In addition, John Wiedeman and Troy Murray have been given three-year extensions as well. Well-deserved. Arguably the best radio broadcast duo in the NHL.

10. The Blackhawks reassigned Wyatt Kaiser to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, strictly to get him re-acclimated to the group as they prepare for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Richardson said of Kaiser's latest NHL stint: "He played excellent. He did what we wanted him to do down there and continuing that up here and played great. Just get him back in the groove down there. The team’s going well and getting ready for the playoffs and have a strong playoffs. He was pumped, he was excited. He realized he had some success with rebuilding his game and playing with confidence back up here and now that’s going to give him a whole bunch of confidence going back there for the playoffs. And he said he wanted to win down there, so that’s a great attitude. That’ll just help him for next year."

